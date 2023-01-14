

The cold wave continues to move eastward and southward, and the temperature in most parts of the south drops sharply



Today and tomorrow, the cold wave will continue to exert force, and the temperature in most parts of the south will drop sharply, and the temperature in many places will drop by more than 18°C. The Central Meteorological Observatory continues to issue orange warnings for cold waves.

Affected by the cold wave, yesterday, the places where the temperature dropped the most in my country were Inner Mongolia and Northeast China. Meteorological monitoring showed that the Jilin Mountains, the eastern part of Heilongjiang and the northeastern part of Inner Mongolia dropped by more than 16-20 ℃; Ground gusts 10-12.

This weekend, the cold wave continued to move eastward and southward, and the southern region also ushered in a severe drop in temperature. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue an orange warning for the cold wave. It is expected that the temperature in the eastern part of Northeast China, eastern Jianghan, central and eastern Huanghuai, Jiangnan, northern South China, and eastern Guizhou will drop by 14~ 16°C, the temperature in parts of southeastern Guizhou, southern Hunan, and southern Anhui has dropped by more than 18°C, accompanied by winds of magnitude 4-6 and gusts of magnitude 7-9. There are winds of magnitude 7 to 9 in the eastern and southern sea areas, and gusts can reach magnitude 10 to 11.

Affected by this cold wave, the temperature in most parts of our country will turn low. The highest temperature in the north will be mostly low in today and tomorrow, while in the south it will be concentrated in the next two days. It is expected that from the 17th, the maximum temperature in various places will gradually rise to around the normal level of the same period of the year. However, from the 19th to the 20th, there will be another cold air affecting the northern regions of our country. North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai and other places will have a temperature drop of 4-8°C.

There are still large-scale rain and snow in the central and eastern regions, and there are local blizzards in Chongqing, Anhui and Hubei

Today, there are still large-scale rain and snow in the central and eastern regions. As the temperature drops, rain will turn to snow in many places in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

The forecast shows that today and tomorrow, the areas with heavy snowfall will be located in southeastern Shaanxi, northeastern Sichuan Basin, central and northeastern Chongqing, northern Guizhou, southwestern Anhui, eastern and northwestern Hubei, northern Hunan, and northwestern Jiangxi. There was heavy snowfall in some areas. Among them, there were heavy snowfalls in parts of northeast Chongqing, western Anhui, and eastern Hubei. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue snowstorm warning at 10 am. ?

Overall, as the cold air moves southward, the range of rain and snow in the central and eastern regions shows a trend of gradually shrinking southward.dividing lineAlso continue to press south. Today, rain will turn to snow in many places in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. Tomorrow, snowflakes will fall in more places in the south of the Yangtze River. It is expected that by the 16th, the large-scale rain and snow will end. The meteorological department reminds that there will still be significant rain and snow in the central and eastern regions today and tomorrow. As the Spring Festival approaches, the number of people returning home is gradually increasing. Everyone should pay attention to traffic information in advance, arrange travel reasonably, and pay attention to prevent low visibility, slippery roads, and snow and ice. and other adverse effects on traffic.

Heavy fog in many places reduces visibility

From this morning to the morning, heavy fog still appeared in many places. Some areas in Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hunan, Guangdong, Fujian, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and other places had strong dense fog with visibility less than 200 meters; from day to night today, Qiongzhou There is heavy fog with visibility less than 1 km in the Strait, the northern coastal waters of the Beibu Gulf, the waters near the Leizhou Peninsula, and the coastal waters of western Guangdong. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a yellow fog warning at 6:00 this morning, reminding everyone to pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of low visibility on travel and maritime shipping.

