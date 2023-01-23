The golden tiger bids farewell to the old year, and the jade rabbit celebrates the new year. January 22 is the first day of the Lunar New Year, and “Xiaoxi Said the Weather” wishes you New Year’s greetings! The temperature in Jinan today is as enthusiastic as the Spring Festival. The highest temperature in the urban area is 6.7°C, and the atmospheric diffusion conditions are not good.

Today, on the second day of the Lunar New Year, the cold air will bring strong winds, cooling and local light snow to the people of Quancheng to wish New Year greetings to the people of Quancheng. Please pay attention when visiting relatives and friends!





According to the forecast of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, affected by the cold air, it is expected that there will be a cold wave in our city from the 23rd to the 25th. The cooling rate in most parts of the city was 10-12°C, and the lowest temperature appeared on the morning of the 24th and 25th, around -16°C in Jiyang, Shanghe and mountainous areas, and around -12°C in urban areas and other districts and counties.





In addition, the northerly wind was relatively strong from day to night on the 23rd, with an average wind force of 4 to 5 and gusts of 6 to 7. At the same time, there was light snow in some areas. At present, the Jinan Meteorological Observatory has issued a yellow cold wave warning signal, please pay attention to precautions.





Affected by the cold air, there may be snowfall in some parts of Jinan on the second day of the Lunar New Year, and the road surface is slippery and prone to icing. Everyone pay attention to traffic safety when going out. In the next few days, the cold wave will affect the temperature drop, please pay attention to add clothes to keep warm, and beware of catching a cold.

recent forecast

Released at 16:00 on January 22, 2023

Abstract: Affected by the strong cold air from the 23rd to the 25th, there will be a cold wave, with a drop in temperature of 10-12°C.

It will be cloudy from night to tomorrow, with fog from midnight to tomorrow morning. There will be light snow in some areas tomorrow. The probability of precipitation is 40%. Yang District, Laiwu District, Gangcheng District, Shanghe County, Nanshan District, and the starting area will be around -9°C, urban areas and other districts and counties will be around -6°C, and the highest temperature tomorrow will be around 0°C. The meteorological level of forest and grassland fire danger is level 3, which is relatively high, and the meteorological level of forest and grassland fire danger is relatively high, so precautions must be strengthened. The meteorological potential of carbon monoxide poisoning is high. People who use coal and gas for heating are reminded to pay attention to room ventilation and prevent gas poisoning.

On the 24th, it was cloudy and sunny, the north wind turned to the south wind at level 3-4, the lowest temperature was around -16°C in Jiyang District, Laiwu District, Gangcheng District, Shanghe County, Nanshan District, starting area, and -12°C in urban areas and other districts and counties. ℃, the highest temperature is about -6 ℃.

On the 25th, it was cloudy, with southerly winds of magnitude 3-4 and gusts of magnitude 6. The lowest temperature was around -14°C in Jiyang District, Laiwu District, Gangcheng District, Shanghe County, Nanshan District, starting area, and around -10°C in urban areas and other districts and counties , the maximum temperature is around 0°C.

From the 26th to the 27th, it will be cloudy and sunny, the north wind will be short-term and the south wind will be 2-3, and the maximum temperature will be around 2°C.

It was sunny on the 28th and 29th, with southerly winds of magnitude 3 to 4 and gusts of magnitude 6, and the temperature continued to rise.

Warm reminder: Reduce gatherings and strengthen protection! Epidemic prevention and control starts from me!

tomorrow’s weather





Travel and Life Tips

Morning exercise index level 5, not suitable for outdoor morning exercise.

Clothes drying index level 3, can dry clothes outdoors, but the effect is poor.

Ultraviolet level 1, the ultraviolet rays are very weak, almost no harm to the human body, and no protective measures are required.

The meteorological level of forest and grassland fire danger is level 3, which is relatively high, and the meteorological level of forest and grassland fire danger is relatively high, so precautions must be strengthened.

The meteorological potential level of carbon monoxide poisoning is relatively high. People who use coal and gas for heating are reminded to pay attention to room ventilation and prevent gas poisoning.

Comfort level – 4, very cold, people feel extremely uncomfortable, shivering from the cold.

Good visibility.

Cold index level 3, colds are prone to occur, and weather conditions can easily cause people to catch a cold.

The umbrella index is level 1, and the probability of precipitation is extremely small, so there is no need to bring an umbrella.