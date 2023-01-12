Original title: The cold wave is coming!In the next three days, Beijing will be raining, snowing and strong winds will drop in temperature. Today, there may be sleet and rain

China Weather Network News The first cold wave of this year is underway. Affected by it, from today (January 12) to the 14th, Beijing will successively usher in rain, snow and strong winds to cool down. It is expected that during the day today, Beijing will be overcast with light rain or sleet, with a maximum temperature of 2°C; at night, light rain or sleet will turn cloudy, with a minimum temperature of 0°C. Remind the public to take precautions against the cold and keep warm, and pay attention to traffic safety when traveling in rainy and snowy weather.

Say goodbye to the clear sky and warm sun. During the day yesterday, the sky in Beijing had more cloud cover, the light was average, and the temperature was weak. Monitoring showed that at 15:15 yesterday, the temperature at the Southern Suburb Observatory was 2.7°C, the relative humidity was 34%~41%, and the body felt cold.

With the arrival of the first cold wave this year, it is expected that from today to the 14th, Beijing will have successively ushered in rain, snow and strong winds to cool down. According to the latest forecast released by the Beijing Meteorological Observatory this morning, during the day today, Beijing will be cloudy with light rain or sleet (snow in mountainous areas), northerly winds of magnitude 1-2, and a maximum temperature of 2°C; Wind 1~2, minimum temperature 0 ℃.

The meteorological department reminded that the rainy and snowy weather may lead to snow accumulation and icy roads in the next two days. The road surface is slippery and the visibility is poor. The public should carry rain gear and pay attention to traffic safety. In addition, there will be strong winds and cooling weather from the night of the 13th to the 14th, and the temperature will drop significantly. It is necessary to do a good job of preventing cold and keeping warm, and beware of colds and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases; pay attention to the safety of fire, electricity, and gas to avoid fires and carbon monoxide. poisoned.