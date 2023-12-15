The cold wave is coming!The minimum temperature in Jiangsu will drop by more than 10℃, and there will be ice and snowfall in the whole province along the Huaihe River and in the north of the Huaihe River – News

The cold wave is coming! Today and tomorrow (December 15th to 16th), the minimum temperature in most areas of Jiangsu will drop by more than 10°C, and there will be freezing conditions throughout the province. The cooling is accompanied by strong winds, with onshore winds of force 5 to 7. In addition, there will be light rain, sleet or light snow in areas along Huaihe and Huaibei today.

During the day yesterday, precipitation occurred in areas north of the Yangtze River in Jiangsu. Most of the areas along the Yangtze River and Huaihe River received moderate rainfall, while other areas were cloudy to overcast. Starting at night, the cold wave moved southward and affected Jiangsu.

Under the influence of the cold wave, the minimum temperature in most areas of Jiangsu will drop by 10 to 14°C in the next 48 hours, with some areas around 16°C. Among them, tonight, the lowest temperature in Huaibei is about -5℃ with freezing, the lowest temperature in southern Jiangsu is about 0℃, and in other areas -2 to -3℃. Tomorrow night, the lowest temperature will be about -8℃ in Huaibei, -4 to -5℃ in southern Jiangsu, and -6 to -7℃ in other areas. There will be freezing in the whole province.

During the period of cold air, there will be strong winds, with winds of magnitude 5 to 7 on land, magnitude 7 to 8 in rivers, lakes, and coastal areas, and northerly winds of magnitude 9 to 10 in the offshore sea.

In addition, there will be light rain, sleet or snow in the areas along Huaihe and Huaibei today, and it will gradually become cloudy. It will be cloudy to sunny across the province tomorrow.

The meteorological department reminded that a cold wave is coming in Jiangsu and there will be freezing temperatures across the province. The public should pay attention to temperature changes, add clothing in time, and pay attention to keeping warm from the cold. There is light rain and snow along the Huaihe River and in the Huaibei area. Please pay attention to traffic safety when traveling.

Check the weather and follow “China Weather Network” WeChat official account and “Weather Butler” APP Android version.

Share this: Facebook

X

