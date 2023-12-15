Home » The cold wave is coming!The minimum temperature in Jiangsu will drop by more than 10℃, and there will be ice and snowfall in the whole province along the Huaihe River and in the north of the Huaihe River – News
News

The cold wave is coming!The minimum temperature in Jiangsu will drop by more than 10℃, and there will be ice and snowfall in the whole province along the Huaihe River and in the north of the Huaihe River – News

by admin

The cold wave is coming! Today and tomorrow (December 15th to 16th), the minimum temperature in most areas of Jiangsu will drop by more than 10°C, and there will be freezing conditions throughout the province. The cooling is accompanied by strong winds, with onshore winds of force 5 to 7. In addition, there will be light rain, sleet or light snow in areas along Huaihe and Huaibei today.

During the day yesterday, precipitation occurred in areas north of the Yangtze River in Jiangsu. Most of the areas along the Yangtze River and Huaihe River received moderate rainfall, while other areas were cloudy to overcast. Starting at night, the cold wave moved southward and affected Jiangsu.

Under the influence of the cold wave, the minimum temperature in most areas of Jiangsu will drop by 10 to 14°C in the next 48 hours, with some areas around 16°C. Among them, tonight, the lowest temperature in Huaibei is about -5℃ with freezing, the lowest temperature in southern Jiangsu is about 0℃, and in other areas -2 to -3℃. Tomorrow night, the lowest temperature will be about -8℃ in Huaibei, -4 to -5℃ in southern Jiangsu, and -6 to -7℃ in other areas. There will be freezing in the whole province.

During the period of cold air, there will be strong winds, with winds of magnitude 5 to 7 on land, magnitude 7 to 8 in rivers, lakes, and coastal areas, and northerly winds of magnitude 9 to 10 in the offshore sea.

In addition, there will be light rain, sleet or snow in the areas along Huaihe and Huaibei today, and it will gradually become cloudy. It will be cloudy to sunny across the province tomorrow.

See also  F-35 fighter jets found to contain Chinese materials Pentagon suspends reception | Magnet | Epoch Times

The meteorological department reminded that a cold wave is coming in Jiangsu and there will be freezing temperatures across the province. The public should pay attention to temperature changes, add clothing in time, and pay attention to keeping warm from the cold. There is light rain and snow along the Huaihe River and in the Huaibei area. Please pay attention to traffic safety when traveling.

Check the weather and follow “China Weather Network” WeChat official account and “Weather Butler” APP Android version.

You may also like

European Union starts accession negotiations with Ukraine and...

Royal family poses in festive attire for the...

FARC dissidents in Cali? Allusive banner appeared in...

Dfp, the project on new models of public...

An American tourist criticizes the killing of dogs...

The US urged the Chinese regime to abandon...

Invitation to follow the Senior Soccer Master

Cold wave orange warning: Jilin, Zhejiang, Guizhou and...

Cyber ​​Week, when and how did Italians purchase?...

Changes in the system of promotion and descent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy