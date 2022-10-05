Today and tomorrow (October 5 to 6), the cold wave will end the high temperature process in the south, and the temperature in Jiangnan and other places will hit a new low after the beginning of autumn on a large scale. The highest temperature in some areas is only about 15 ℃. The public should keep warm. In terms of precipitation, the Sichuan Basin to the Huaihe River Basin has more rainfall, and there is still no significant rainfall in Hunan, Jiangxi and other places, and the meteorological drought will continue to develop.

The end of the cold wave, the high temperature in the south, the temperature in Jiangnan and other places hit a new low

Yesterday, the cold wave continued to move southward. The high temperature in Jianghan, Jianghuai, and northern Jiangnan subsided, and there was a significant drop in temperature. The heat and cold changed drastically, and the temperature in southern Henan, Hubei, Anhui and other places plummeted by more than 20°C locally. The high temperature range retreated southward to the southern part of Jiangnan and the northern part of South China.

Today and tomorrow, the impact of the cold wave will continue to advance southward, and the high temperature in the south will basically end. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a cold wave blue warning at 6 am this morning. It is expected that from 08:00 on October 5 to 20:00 on October 6, most of Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, northern South China, northern and eastern Qinghai and other places will be successively The temperature is lowered by 4 to 6 °C, and the local cooling rate can reach more than 8 °C. The minimum temperature line of 0°C will be located in the area from northern North China to central Liaoning, and the minimum temperature line of 10°C will be located in the area from northeastern Sichuan, southern Hubei, southern Henan to northern Jiangsu and Anhui.

Under the influence of the cold wave, the temperature in most of the central and eastern regions turned from a significantly higher temperature to a lower temperature. Today and tomorrow, the temperature in the north is still sluggish, and the temperature in Jiangnan and other places in the south will hit a new low after the beginning of autumn on a large scale. It is so. Henan, northern Hubei, northern Anhui, northern Jiangsu and other places may even approach or break the record for the highest temperature in early October.

From the 8th to the 10th, there will be a new round of cold air affecting most of the central and eastern regions, and the pattern of low temperatures in various places will continue.

From the Sichuan Basin to the Huaihe River Basin

In terms of precipitation, as the cold air moves southward and the warm and humid air flow meets, today and tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rains in the northeastern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Shaanxi, southern Henan, northern Hubei, central and northern Jiangsu and Anhui, and there will be heavy rains locally. Mainly stable precipitation.

Specifically, the Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that today, there will be moderate to heavy rain in parts of central and eastern Shaanxi, western Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, central and northern Jianghan, northeastern Sichuan Basin, and southern Tibet. Among them, southern Shaanxi, southern Henan, and Anhui There are local heavy rains (50-70 mm) in the northwest, northern Hubei, northeastern Sichuan Basin, and southeastern Tibet.

Tomorrow, there will be moderate to heavy rains in parts of the northeastern Sichuan Basin, southern Shaanxi, southern Huanghuai, most of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, and southern Tibet. Among them, there will be local heavy rains in southeastern Tibet.

The day after tomorrow, there will be light to moderate rain in parts of most of Jianghuai, most of Jianghan, northern Zhejiang, northeastern Chongqing, southeastern Tibet, Hainan Island, Taiwan Island and other places. Heavy rain, local torrential rain (50-65 mm) in the eastern part of Taiwan Island.

Recently, precipitation in my country has mainly occurred in the southwest region and the areas of Jianghan, Huanghuai, and Jianghuai. In northeastern Sichuan, southern Shaanxi and other places, it is necessary to guard against mountain torrents and geological disasters that may be caused by continuous rainfall. In Hunan, Jiangxi and other places with severe meteorological drought, there is still a lack of significant rainfall, and the meteorological drought will continue to develop.