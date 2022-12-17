[The Epoch Times, December 16, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Dongfang Hao) Within a week, three gusts of cold air have hit China one after another, and many provinces have issued cold wave warnings; the lowest temperature in Shanxi will drop to -20°C, and the temperature in Shanghai will drop to -20°C. It will break the lowest record for the same period in mid-December in the past 30 years. On December 15, 2022, the lowest temperature in Huzhong, the coldest town in China, reached -42.2°C.

Huzhong, the coldest town in China, has a minimum temperature of -42.2°C

Chinanews.com reported that on December 15, 2022, affected by the cold wave and cold air, the Huzhong District of Daxinganling, known as the coldest town in China, experienced a strong cooling weather. At 5:42, it was measured at the Huyuan Automatic Monitoring Station. The lowest temperature reached -42.2°C, refreshing its lowest temperature since the beginning of winter. In the next 3 days, the minimum temperature in Huzhong District will continue to be around -40°C.

Huzhong District is located at the northern foot of Yilehuli Mountains in Daxinganling Mountains, with an annual average temperature of -4.3°C, the lowest temperature in urban history reaching -53.2°C, more than 30 days of weather below -40°C each year, and a frost-free period of only 83 days. Known as the cold town.

In addition, “Paper News” reported that on December 15, the extreme cold in the Daxinganling forest area of ​​Inner Mongolia once again broke the low temperature record for this winter. The lowest temperature was -46°C in Iturihe Town, Yakeshi City, Hulunbuir.

The lowest temperature in most parts of Beijing will be lower than -10 ℃

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory issued a continuous low temperature blue warning signal at 09:00 on December 16, 2022: Affected by the cold air, it is expected that from the 16th to the 18th, the minimum temperature in most parts of Beijing will be below minus 10°C, and there will be continuous low temperature weather.

The Beijing Meteorological Observatory also issued a blue warning signal for strong winds: It is expected that from 17:00 on December 16 to 20:00 on the 17th, there will be northerly winds of about magnitude 4 and gusts of magnitude 7 in most parts of Beijing.

Shanghai will face strong cold air or be the coldest in the same period in 30 years

According to the forecast of the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, strong cold air will begin to affect Shanghai on the morning of December 16, 2022, and the temperature will drop significantly. The lowest temperature in the district is about minus 4°C, with freezing, and in the suburbs, it is minus 6°C to minus 4°C, with freezing or severe freezing. The daily average temperature on the 18th can reach minus 2°C to minus 1°C, which may break the lowest record in the same period in mid-December in the past 30 years (minus 1.5°C, December 20, 1999).

In addition, the northerly wind began to increase from the morning of December 16. The largest land gust was 6-7 at noon from the 17th to the 18th, and the coastal areas along the river and the Yangtze River Estuary were 8-9. Level 9-10, the wind gradually weakened from the afternoon of the 18th.

According to China Weather Network, in the morning of December 17th to 18th, the temperature in most parts of the country will hit a new low in the second half of 2022. The eastern part of Jiangnan and parts of northern South China will experience a rare cold in the same period. The lowest temperature 0°C line will be located in northern Guangxi, central and northern Guangdong to western Fujian; the lowest temperature in Shanghai, eastern Zhejiang, eastern and southern Fujian, eastern and southern Guangdong will approach or break through the historical extremes of the same period.

Among the cities, the lowest temperature in Shanghai and Kunming will drop below freezing point for the first time in the second half of 2022; the lowest temperature in Shaoguan, Guangdong Province on the morning of the 18th is only around 0°C. The lowest temperature in the coldest northeast region will be lower than -20°C in large areas, and the local minimum temperature in northeastern Inner Mongolia and northwestern Heilongjiang will even be lower than -40°C, which is freezing cold.

Many provinces issued a cold wave warning, the lowest temperature in Shanxi fell to -20 ℃

At 7:25 on December 15, 2022, the Shanxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow cold wave warning. The temperature drop in the northwest and east of Changzhi will exceed 10°C, and the local minimum temperature will drop to -20°C.

At 10:00 on December 15, 2022, the Shaanxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued a blue cold wave warning: affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that in the next 48 hours (10:00 on December 15 to 10:00 on the 17th), most of northern Shaanxi, Qin The daily average temperature in Bashan District dropped by 8°C to 10°C, and locally exceeded 12°C. The lowest temperature occurred on the 17th, including -19°C to -17°C in northern Shaanxi and Qinling Mountains, -17°C to -15°C in southern Shaanxi, -13°C to -11°C in northern Guanzhong, and -8°C to – 6°C.

At 16:48 on December 15, 2022, the Nanjing Meteorological Observatory of Jiangsu Province issued a blue cold wave warning: Affected by the strong cold air, it is expected that there will be an obvious strong wind cooling process from north to south in Nanjing City from the 16th to the 18th. The daily minimum temperature will drop by 8°C in 48 hours, accompanied by northwest winds of magnitude 5-7 on land and magnitude 6-8 on the water. The lowest temperature in the morning on the 18th: around -5°C, with freezing.

The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue cold wave warning at 06:00 on December 16: It is expected that from 08:00 on December 16 to 08:00 on December 18, the southern Xinjiang region, the central and eastern part of Northwest China, the Jianghuai region, the eastern part of Jianghan, the south of the Yangtze River, the eastern part of Yunnan, Western Guizhou, central and northern and southern parts of South China, and Taiwan Island will successively drop in temperature by 6°C to 8°C. Among them, central and southern Anhui, eastern Hubei, eastern Jiangxi, western and southern Zhejiang, northwestern Fujian, northeastern and central Yunnan, and Guangdong The temperature in parts of the east and north will drop by 10°C to 12°C. The lowest temperature line of 0°C on the morning of December 18 will be located in northern Guangxi, central and northern Guangdong to western Fujian. There are northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 9 in the central and eastern parts of Northwest China, southern Henan, southern Anhui, southern Hunan, and northern Jiangxi; some areas in the eastern and southern seas have winds of magnitude 7 to 9, and gusts Up to level 10-11.

Three gusts of cold air hit China one after another in a week

From November 26 to December 1, 2022, the strongest cold wave process since this winter will affect most parts of China, bringing severe cooling, strong winds, sand and dust, and extensive rain and snow. The cooling rate in some areas has reached the highest level in history.

On December 9, 2022, the cold air that had been absent for many days “started” again. The Central Meteorological Observatory predicted on December 10th that from December 10th to 11th, from December 12th to 14th, and from December 15th to 17th, there will be three waves of cold air that will invade China one after another within a week, bringing strong winds and cooling weather, and the highest temperature in many places in the north It will drop to minus 10°C or below, and the chill will be even stronger.

Responsible editor: Lian Shuhua#