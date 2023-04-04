Electronic science – by Adel bin Hamzah President Macron created the inhabitant of the Elysee Palace, in the “Fastfood” manner, as the title of a crisis in a country that rests on a long partisan, political, ideological, legal and democratic heritage. The fall of bipartisanship in France and the emptiness of mediation tasks is not just a passing incident in the history of France, but rather the tip of the iceberg because the crisis is deeper than that and has a structural nature that does not only concern France, but also many Western countries that emerged victorious in World War II. The existence of the Soviet Union imposed on it the establishment of a patronage state that was never accepted by savage liberalism and coexisted with it reluctantly until the first signs of the fall of the Berlin Wall, only to show once again its greed and hostility to peoples, especially with the Thatcher and Reagan duo.

Detailed transformations of contemporary societies occurred when work turned into a mere means of subsistence, not life, and governance transformed from an intellectual and organizational political vision that reflects a set of values, such as justice and fairness, and is achieved thanks to politicians practicing politics in its noble sense, to mere techniques of management and governance in need of experts only, and when The economy has transformed from being a search for wealth and distributing it fairly and achieving work for everyone who asks for it, to a mere financial bubble that needs speculators, accountants and technocrats who provide figures for growth and income that have nothing to do with the reality of human life, and when the intellectual debates and electoral programs turned from an expression of a system and vision for society and the state To mere “Marketing”, there is no difference for those in charge of it between the saponification powder and a candidate for the presidency of the Republic. The public is addressed through the image and the news “story”, mainly through its instincts and at its core is fear, fear of immigrants and refugees, fear of the far right, fear of terrorism. And extremism, like what happened in most of the elections that Europe has known in recent years, this fear is created and its causes are made by the same machine that represents the “deep state” away from the formalities of democracy, which consists of cartels of arms, medicine, food, oil, media, and others.

What is happening in the streets of Paris and other French cities these days may be nothing but initial precursors for formulating a historical response to the brutality of financial capitalism. It is true that today there is no intellectual of the size of “Sartre” with his arguments that history mentions in the events of May 1968, but certainly there are intellectuals. They are still fighting for their independence in the face of the “deep state” and its tools in order to decipher the complexities of the living reality in the time of networks. Which is changing very quickly, and “Emmanuel Kestels” is considered one of those who tried to dismantle the structures of networked societies in the “information age”, which constitutes the title of his book in three parts, in which he dealt with the network society, the power of identity, and global geopolitics through research in the new actors.. an advantage. According to Kettles, the networked society is its ability to escape control and direction and to transcend time and space. The network is the social structure of the networked age, which enabled social movements today to transcend their media siege and succeed in imposing their narrative in exchange for the official one.

The crisis of the intellectual today is also a natural result of the absence of major narratives that represented the human theories of the course of history, and sought to provide answers to many issues of concern to humanity in politics, culture, economics, and the structures of society. The “end of politics”, “the end of work”, “the end of history”, “the end of the state”… the movement against raising the retirement age is an extension of the yellow vest movement and before it the “black bloc” movement and “Occupy Wall Street” is a burning outrage On the brutality of globalization, the power of money, and the rhetoric of ends, which “political shops” can no longer confront, even if they are on the Champs-Elysées…