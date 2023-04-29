The collapse of the car industry, who is responsible?

Mohammad Shahbaz decided to build a car showroom a month ago. When he surveyed the market, he was surprised to find that most of the car dealers were worried because no new vehicles for the middle class had been launched in the last one year and the cars that were available in the market were generally priced. They are out of reach of man.

They found out that this is not a profitable business but a loss making business as the auto companies are making losses despite raising prices.

They began to wonder why companies that are making profits around the world are losing money in Pakistan.

When they tried to find out the reason, they found that according to Suzuki’s report submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the loss at the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was Rs 12.9 billion, the highest in the last 16 years.

There are number of reasons for this. The loss is believed to have increased due to the ban on imports, but the company’s filing with the stock exchange suggests otherwise.

According to the report, the actual loss of the Suzuki company was due to the increase in interest rates.

In the same quarter of the previous year, the company paid about one billion rupees as interest, while in the first quarter of the current year, the company paid 12 billion 85 crore rupees, which is an increase of about 1143%.

Similarly, the profit of Honda Atlas fell by 85% during six months. In September 2022, the profit was around Rs 24 crore as compared to Rs 1 billion 87 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Indus Motor Company Limited’s first quarter profit for the financial year 2022-23 fell by 76%.

Honda Atlas has issued a notification to keep plants closed after April 30 till May 15. This is the new record of Honda plant shutdown for the longest time after Corona.

Similarly, Suzuki had announced to keep the plant closed till April 23. Indus Motor is also forced to shut down its plant for 15 days in a month.

According to Indus Motor Company CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, ‘Our company has been forced to work at 40 to 50 percent capacity.

“The main reason for our problems is the devaluation of the rupee, ban on imports and non-opening of LCs.”

“If the government does not pay attention to our problems, the plants may have to be closed for a long time.”

After getting the information, Mohammad Shehbaz says that ‘he will not build a showroom until the government and the auto sector find a solution to the problems.’

Raheel makes parts for a major automobile company in Pakistan. He told Independent Urdu that auto companies themselves are the cause of the crisis in the auto sector.

“Honda Motorcycles and Millat Tractors started manufacturing more than 90 percent of their parts in Pakistan many years ago, which is why they have not stopped today.

“Companies manufacturing motorcycles, cars and tractors, which were more than 50 percent dependent on imports, are in losses.”

He further said that it is not only the loss of the companies but also the loss of the country.

“It is the bureaucracy and the collusion of the Japanese car companies that is preventing localization.”

“Every car company should get permission for every assembling only on the condition that they make a complete vehicle in Pakistan within five years.” In this case the vehicles will be cheaper and the auto crisis will be over.

Prince Salim Khan, President of Lahore Car Dealers Federation Association, said that due to auto sector crisis, about 30 percent of car showrooms in Lahore have been closed.

‘If this crisis continues like this, there is a possibility that 50% of the showrooms will be closed by June.’

He said that the installment business of dealers has stopped due to increase in interest rate. “The car which used to be sold in installments of 50,000, today its installment has become 150,000.”

According to Munir Bana, Chairman of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, if timely measures are not taken, the auto industry in Pakistan will be completely shut down.

Our association members provide more than 3 million jobs. By providing import substitution, we save about 1.5 billion dollars and account for about five percent of the country’s tax revenue.

If the industry remains closed, all these people will become unemployed, which will create a new crisis.

Faizan Tariq, the franchise owner of a major car company in Pakistan, says that the future of the automobile industry in Pakistan is uncertain.

“The problem is not only that the ban on imports is causing losses. The real problem is that people’s buying time has decreased.

There is no buyer for the vehicles that are being manufactured. Even if the LC opens, it will be difficult to sell vehicles without reducing prices.’