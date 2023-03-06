International star Mohamed Salah succeeded in entering the history of football from its widest gates, as he became the historic scorer for Liverpool in the English Premier League, surpassing Robbie Fowler.

The interesting thing is that Salah had stated yesterday that Fowler’s number equation against Manchester United would be a very special feeling, as if he was expecting the round witch to sympathize with him in this match, as Salah scored two goals, raising his tally to 129 goals in the league with Liverpool, and one goal ahead of Robbie Fowler. .

Salah also became the first Liverpool player to score in 6 consecutive matches in all competitions against Manchester United.

The Egyptian star also set a new record after becoming the first player to score more than 20 goals and assist more than 10 goals in all competitions during the current season, in the five major European leagues.

The list of historic scorers for Liverpool in the English Premier League includes, behind Salah, Robbie Fowler with 128 goals, then Stephen Gerrard with 120 goals, Michael Owen with 118 goals, and Sadio Mane with 90 goals.

Their eldest is Salah

Mohamed Salah started his career with El Mokawloon Club in 2010, when he joined the youth team. However, his great talent and the development of his remarkable performance prompted the first team coach to include him in the following season.

And the year 2012 brought a big surprise to Salah, as the Swiss club Basel decided to contract with him, and that was his first professional experience in the European continent, andSalah spent two very successful seasons with Basel

The offers of other clubs poured in on Salah, the most important of which were the English offers of Chelsea and Liverpool. Finally, he decided to move to the ranks of the Chelsea team, to play in its ranks, starting from the 2013/2014 season.

Due to the lack of matches he played with Chelsea, he decided to move on loan to the Italian club Fiorentina in a deal that included the transfer of Colombian player Juan Cordado to Chelsea. During Salah’s time with Fiorentina, he participated in 26 matches, scoring 9 goals. During that period, he gave a strong performance

It was only natural that his brilliance was the focus of attention of other clubs, so Roma succeeded in obtaining his services to move to its ranks in the 2015/2016 season.

And Salah completed his brilliant career in the Italian stadiums, as he was a decisive element in the attacking line of the Roma team, and he became one of the elements of the starting line-up that could never be dispensed with.

During his two seasons with Roma, he made 83 appearances in all competitions, scoring 33 goals. And during the 2016/2017 season, he was chosen as the best player in the team in the Italian League competition.

The year 2017 constituted a pivotal station in the history of Mohamed Salah, as he moved to the ranks of Liverpool for 42 million euros, which is the most expensive deal in the history of Liverpool FC at that time, and this deal also made Mohamed Salah the most expensive African player in addition to being the most expensive Arab player in the history of football. .

And he led the team to shine in the European Champions League and the English Premier League, by scoring a large number of goals. He topped the list of English Premier League scorers during the first leg, and set many records, most notably the most player to score in his first 12 matches with the club with 9 goals, the fastest player in the club’s history to reach 10 goals and the most African player to score goals in one season with 29 goals. .

At the end of the season, he topped the list of top scorers in the English Premier League with 32 goals in 36 matches, and Salah was in great harmony with his colleagues in the offensive line, as the Liverpool attack trio (Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino) scored 32 goals in 11 matches in the Champions League, to achieve a political number as the most A goal-scoring offensive line in the history of the tournament, as Salah managed to reach Liverpool club to the European Champions Final for the first time since 2007, and the club won the runner-up title.

In the 2018-2019 season, Mohamed Salah renewed his contract with Liverpool FC due to his outstanding and unique performance in the previous season, and he was chosen on August 30 among 3 candidates for the UEFA Best Player Award, and later he won third place, and UEFA included his name among the three best players in the federation. European football, and ranked third in the FIFA list of the best player in the world.

On October 24, he scored his 50th goal in the Liverpool club shirt during 65 matches, to set a record as the fastest player in the club’s history to reach this number, and he managed to score his 50th goal in the English Premier League on January 10, 2019 at Crystal Palace during 72 matches, and thus he was The fourth fastest player to reach this achievement, and on April 26, Salah played his 100th match in the Liverpool club shirt and won the Golden Boot award for the second time in a row, and later on the first of June he managed to score his first goal in the Champions League final to achieve victory over Tottenham and crown his club European Champions League title.

And in the 2019-2020 season, Salah continued to perform distinguishedly and win prizes, as he finished fifth in the Golden Ball award, and in his 100th match with a shirt in the English Premier League, he managed to score a goal and make another to become the fifth best African scorer in the history of the English Premier League, and after winning the Cup with his club. Club World Salah won the Golden Ball award as the best player in the tournament.

And later, on January 29, Salah was able to score the opening goal in the match between Liverpool and West Ham United, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Liverpool, and this achievement made Liverpool beat all clubs participating in the English Premier League for the first time in their history.

On the seventh of March, Salah scored against Bournemouth in the match held at Liverpool FC, which ended with their victory 2-1, thus breaking the club record by reaching the 22nd consecutive victory on their home field, and when Salah scored his 20th goal in the season, he became the first player From Liverpool, he scored 20 goals in all domestic and European competitions in 3 consecutive seasons since Michael Owen, and with his 70th goal in the league in his 100th match with Liverpool FC, Salah became the fastest player to reach this number in the history of the English Premier League.

Salah opened the 2020-2021 season by scoring a hat-trick against Blades United on September 12 in a 4-3 victory, thus becoming the first player in the club’s history to score a goal in four consecutive opening matches from the 2017-2018 season to 2020-2021 and the second player in the history of the league. England after former player Teddy Sheringham.

He also became the first player to be able to score a hat-trick in the opening match in the history of Liverpool FC since John Adridge in the 1988-1989 season, and on October 17, Salah scored his 100th goal for Liverpool FC in just 159 matches, becoming the first player since Stephen reached this number. Gerrard in 2008, in addition to being the third fastest player in club history to reach 100 goals.

Salah exceeded 100 goals in the English Premier League, as he opened 2021-22 with a goal and two assists in a 3-0 victory over Norwich City. With his scoring, Salah became the first player to score in the opening match of five consecutive Premier League seasons.

During his professional career, Robbie Fowler played for 8 clubs in twenty-two seasons.

Fowler played his career with Liverpool FC in the 1993-94 season for the first time, to play with him for nine seasons, then in the 2005-06 season for two seasons, participating in 266 matches, during which he scored 128 goals. Then he moved to Leeds United in the 2001-02 season for two seasons, where he participated in 30 matches, scoring 14 goals. Then he moved to Manchester City in the 2002-03 season to play with him for four seasons, participating in 80 matches, during which he scored 20 goals.

Steven Gerrard

The third top scorer behind Salah and Fowler is Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard, the legend of Liverpool, played 504 matches in the English Premier League, scoring 120 goals and making 92 assists, while he participated in 114 matches with the England national football team, scoring 21 goals, and carried the armband on 38 occasions.

Gerrard won the Champions League in 2005 against AC Milan, while also helping Liverpool win twice the FA Cup, three English League Cups, the Charity Shield Cup, the European Union Cup and the European Super Cup.

Michael Owen

The fourth top scorer is England’s Michael Owen, who scored 118 goals with the Reds.

Owen began his career with the English club Liverpool in 1996, and he played with them until 2004, and during that period he participated in 216 matches and scored 118 goals, and in the 2004/2005 season he moved to Spanish club Real Madrid, and he played there 35 matches and scored 13 goals.

In 2005 he moved to Newcastle United, but after the end of the 2008/2009 season and the relegation of Newcastle United to the second division in the English Premier League, the club did not renew Owen’s contract, so the player became free, then Manchester United contracted with him on a free transfer (on July 3, 2009) because Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to fill the void left by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Real Madrid, and Carlos Tevez, who moved to Manchester City.

Owen has played for the England national football team since 1998, and has participated in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, 2002 FIFA World Cup and 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Sadio Mane

The fifth top scorer for Liverpool in the English Premier League is Sadio Mane, who recently moved to Bayern Munich.

Since joining Liverpool in 2016, Mane scored 90 goals with the Reds in the English Premier League, along with 24 Champions League goals, two European Super Cup goals, and 4 goals in the English Professional League Cup, and the total number of matches he played with Liverpool reached 269 games since the 2016-2017 season. Until his passing last summer.