March 9, 2023. During March, different activities will seek to promote the participation of Afro communities for the construction of the museum.

The Afro Museum project seeks to deepen the dialogue with the people and communities of Quibdó with the traveling exhibition of the National Museum ‘Hitos de Libertad’, which commemorates the 170th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Colombia, and an academic event to reflect on its progress.

“We are going to expand the conversation that we have been having in 15 regions of the country with the black, Afro, Raizal and Palenquera communities about the future Afro Museum. Being able to talk with people and have them give their opinions, give their ideas and contributions about what they dream the Afro Museum of Colombia can be,” said Alejandro Flórez Aguirre, technical coordinator of the Afro Museum of Colombia project.

The exhibition will be from March 16 to April 22 at the Arnoldo Palacios Departmental Public Library and the Director of the National Museum, William López, will attend the inauguration.

On the other hand, on March 17 at the Banco de la República Auditorium, the ‘Meeting for an Afro Museum under construction’ will be held, which will have speakers and participants from Medellín, Quibdó, Bogotá, San Andrés and Zurich (Switzerland) who will present their perspectives and discuss various experiences that help build this museum.