Home News The collective construction of the Afro Museum of Colombia arrives in Quibdó
News

The collective construction of the Afro Museum of Colombia arrives in Quibdó

by admin
The collective construction of the Afro Museum of Colombia arrives in Quibdó

March 9, 2023. During March, different activities will seek to promote the participation of Afro communities for the construction of the museum.

The Afro Museum project seeks to deepen the dialogue with the people and communities of Quibdó with the traveling exhibition of the National Museum ‘Hitos de Libertad’, which commemorates the 170th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Colombia, and an academic event to reflect on its progress.

“We are going to expand the conversation that we have been having in 15 regions of the country with the black, Afro, Raizal and Palenquera communities about the future Afro Museum. Being able to talk with people and have them give their opinions, give their ideas and contributions about what they dream the Afro Museum of Colombia can be,” said Alejandro Flórez Aguirre, technical coordinator of the Afro Museum of Colombia project.

The exhibition will be from March 16 to April 22 at the Arnoldo Palacios Departmental Public Library and the Director of the National Museum, William López, will attend the inauguration.

On the other hand, on March 17 at the Banco de la República Auditorium, the ‘Meeting for an Afro Museum under construction’ will be held, which will have speakers and participants from Medellín, Quibdó, Bogotá, San Andrés and Zurich (Switzerland) who will present their perspectives and discuss various experiences that help build this museum.

See also  Tragedy in the hospital in Montebelluna. Bimba dies a few hours after giving birth

You may also like

Pilot project at Essity for CO2-free paper production

From Entrepreneur to Social Media Sensation

The National Federation of Coffee Growers selects candidates...

iiith-4-й

Industry: Nationwide protests for tougher electricity price brakes...

Lenin Moreno rules out applying for asylum in...

Traffic affected for the second consecutive day on...

iPad Pro with OLED – up to 80...

Tiki González receives support from officials of the...

Neiva and Aipe present dengue outbreak

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy