The collision of two galaxies that allowed us to capture a new type of gravitational waves

EPTA/STELIOS THOUKIDIDES Artist’s impression of supermassive black holes at the heart of each galaxy spiraling around each other.

Scientists have captured new gravitational waves that are generated in the orbit of supermassive black holes that are housed in the hearts of distant galaxies.

These waves are produced as these black holes begin to merge.

This may be the first direct evidence there is of giant black holes distorting space and time as they spiral in closer.

According to the theory, this is how galaxies expand. Now astronomers will be able to see if it really happens this way.

These distortions occur all the time, throughout the universe.

One of the groups that made the discovery is the European Pulsar Timing Array Consortium (EPTA), led by Professor Michael Kramer of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn.

Kramer told the BBC the discovery has the potential to forever change astronomers’ ideas about the cosmos.

“It could tell us if Einstein’s theory of gravity is wrong; what dark matter and dark energy really are, the mysterious things that make up most of the universe and could give us a new window into new theories of physics.”

A real image of the supermassive black hole at the heart of our own galaxy. EHT

Further study could provide new insights into the role supermassive black holes play in the evolution of all galaxies.

Dr Rebecca Bowler, from the University of Manchester, told the BBC that researchers believe that there are giant black holes at the heart of all galaxies and that they grow over billions of years. But so far everything has been theoretical.

“We know that there are supermassive black holes, but we don’t know how they got there. One possibility is that smaller black holes merge, but there has been little empirical evidence for this.”

“However, with these new observations we could see such a merger for the first time. And that will tell us directly how the most massive black holes form,” he said.

The observations were made by studying signals from dead stars, called pulsars, which rotate and send out bursts of radio signals at extremely precise intervals.

But the researchers, who include astronomers from the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, and from the University of Birmingham, both in the UK, have found that these signals reach Earth slightly faster or slower than they should.

And they say the time distortion is consistent with gravitational waves created by merging supermassive black holes throughout the universe.

The giant Lovell telescope in the UK was one of those used to detect the shock waves. ROBERT BROOK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Dr Stanislav Babak, from the Laboratory of Astroparticles and Cosmology at the French National Center for Scientific Research, explained that gravitational waves carried information about “some of the best-kept secrets in the Universe.”

The newly found gravitational waves are different from those detected to date. The above ripples are caused by much smaller, star-sized black holes colliding with each other.

The new type described in this latest research is thought to come from black holes that are hundreds of millions of times more massive, spiraling past each other as they get closer and closer.

BBC/EPTA

Their gravitational turmoil is so powerful that it warps time and space, a process that can continue for billions of years until supermassive black holes finally merge.

The gravitational waves that scientists discovered earlier can be considered brief rumbles, while the new ones are akin to a background hum that surrounds us all the time.

Your next step is to take more readings and combine observations. As progress is made, another goal is to be able to discover individual pairs of supermassive black holes, assuming that these are the source of those waves.

It is possible that gravitational waves could also be caused by other equally exciting phenomena, such as the very first black holes created or the exotic structures called cosmic strings, which can be considered the seeds from which the universe grew.

Artist’s impression: Pulsars fire bursts of radio waves at precise intervals. ARTUR PLAWGO / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

What are gravitational waves?

Gravity is a constant force in our daily lives. If you drop a cup, it falls over and crashes to the ground every time you do so.

But in space gravity does not stay the same. It can change if a sudden and catastrophic event occurs, such as the collision of black holes.

The event is so catastrophic that space and time are distorted and ripples are sent through the universe, much like a stone is dropped into a pool of water.

In the case of gravitational waves, everything in the universe—the stars, the planets, and even us—is that water.

Everything squeezes and stretches and then squashes and flattens ever so slightly as the waves pass over us. And just like in a pond, the ripples quickly get smaller and disappear.

Gravitational waves generated by the merger of star-sized black holes were first detected directly in 2015. Highly sensitive laser systems measured the waves produced in the final moments before the collision.

For the type of waves coming from spiraling supermassive black holes, the pulsar approximation captures the ripples produced in the billions of years before the final union.

This resembles a continuous stream of stones thrown into the pond. And since the mergers occur throughout space, the signal is perceived as a cacophony.

EPTA has combined the results with a consortium in India (InPTA) and has published the results of their study in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

Three other independent and competing research groups from North America (NANOGrav), Australia (PPTA) and China (CPTA) have published similar assessments, sparking enormous excitement throughout the physics and astronomy community.

Scientists must first confirm their observations. None of the research groups have data that exceeds the gold standard of less than one chance of error in a million, which is usually required for conclusive proof, although combined, the results from the various teams are certainly convincing.

