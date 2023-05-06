The Colombian changua among the New York Times gastronomic highlights

Colombian gastronomy continues to stand out internationally. This time, the turn was for the changua, a milk-based broth typical of the Cundiboyacense highlands, which was included among the recipes highlighted by The New York Times.

Chef James Kenji López-Alt, one of the most important culinary critics in the United States and known for his bestseller ‘The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science’ (2015), this week decided to include among his outstanding recipes from the world to the plate typical Colombian.

There, Kenji described the preparation as “a simple Colombian bread soup from the dairy-rich mountainous departments of Cundinamarca and Boyacá,” which he also highlighted for its hangover-curing properties.

Without knowing it, the renowned culinary critic even revived one of the oldest controversies surrounding the flavor of the typical Colombian dish. “He has a strong love-hate reputation. It is known as a hangover cure and is often served with potatoes in addition to stale bread,” wrote Kenji López-Alt.

Although there are various ways to prepare the changua, the critic assured that this delicacy from the Cundiboyacense highlands “is tasty in any way” so, thinking of his readers, he took the opportunity to deliver his own recipe.

The ingredients that Kenji López-Alt recommended to use are:

– 4 chives, quartered lengthwise and finely chopped.

– Half a cup full of coriander leaves and tender stems, finely chopped.

– 1 quart of whole milk.

– 1 liter of water or chicken broth.

– Sal.

– About 3 cups of hearty stale bread, such as baguettes or lean rolls, cut into small pieces.

– 4 eggs.

– 8 ounces diced melted cheese, such as low-moisture mozzarella or Jack, cut into ½-inch cubes (optional).

But what most caught the attention of the publication of the culinary critic of The New York Times, were the comments that users made in networks related to the memories that the typical Colombian soup brings back.

“When I came to Bogotá to study from Villavicencio where our gastronomy is very different, it was difficult for me to accept this dish for breakfast, but today it seems to me a very good option,” wrote one of the Internet users.

“The changua is a complete delicacy”, “With pandebono (which is no longer so rolo) it tastes delicious”, “Exclusive delicacy for the palate of the gods” and “Of my most desired dishes, on cold mornings in Bogotá nothing like a very hot changua, its salty-sweet combination and its mix of flavors and spices make it a dish worthy of any palate”, were other prominent comments from users.

The recipe, which was published in the ‘Cooking’ section of the New York Times, already has 4,366 likes on the American publication’s Twitter account and more than 1,200 retweets.

Four Colombian preparations among the 50 best dishes in America

This is not the first time that a typical Colombian dish has been highlighted by an international publication. Already last March, the traditional world gastronomic guide, Taste Atlas, placed four Colombian preparations among the 50 best American dishes of 2023.

With a rating of 4.8 out of 5, the Colombian pandebono ranked as the third best dish in all of the Americas, only behind the Argentine asado and the Brazilian picanha, which ranked first and second, respectively.

The 16th place in the ranking went to the suckling pig, a typical dish from the Tolima and Huila region, which for this occasion obtained a score of 4.7. This preparation was followed by cassava bread, which, with a score of 4.7 out of 5, was ranked 20th on the list.

The last Colombian dish that entered the ranking of the 50 best dishes in America was cheese bread, which, with a score of 4.6 out of 5, was ranked 46th. With Infobae

