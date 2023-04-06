Every year the Catholic world commemorates the passion of Christ-Man, who died for proposing a new paradigm of love, peace and solidarity, from a corner of the world called Palestine, a place where many used violence, like the Zealots, to free themselves from the yoke. Roman who subjected them to tax with the conspiracy of a small fratricidal group of his countrymen, anchored in the Sanhedrin, the Sadducees, who lived from that exploitation.

Any resemblance to us is purely coincidental. Many were the violent attempts of the Zealots and other groups to obtain their freedom, in whose libertarian deeds several died in a centennial process: the prophet Theudas ‘The Egyptian’, Astronges, Simon of Perea, Judas ‘The Galilean’ and his grandson Menahem , Simón Bar Giora, Ezequías the head of ‘The bandits’, all with messianic ambitions of liberation; the penultimate of these heroes was ‘The Samaritan’, crucified by Pontius Pilate. It is believed that Simon Peter and his son, Judas, belonged to the group of Zealots who, with a dagger called sica, stabbed the Romans to dissuade them; from there, perhaps, comes the term hitman.

More were summoned by Jesus to be part of the 12 apostles; the message of this inclusion is that peace is made with everyone. Simon Peter’s expression, when telling Jesus that he was not a fisherman but a sinner, makes sense. These violent demonstrations of liberation became very sensitive for Rome, such that Pompey ‘The Great’, in the year 63 BC, destroyed Jerusalem to intimidate the rebels.

After all these violent attempts, Jesus emerged with a mediating language; However, it was already late, Rome saw insubordination everywhere and they also killed him. With the death of Jesus, the liberation attempts continued such that many years later, Titus destroyed the Temple of Jerusalem in AD 70. Later, many Christians settled in Rome following the strategy of Jesus, lowering the liberating profile of his proposals, turning him into a man. -God selling the concept that his kingdom was beyond the earth.

That was how the empire welcomed them and adopted their beliefs, imposing monotheism in all its domains. In the councils of Nicaea, Hippo and Carthage, in the 4th century, a theoretical framework was developed for what we know as the Bible. Many of its 73 books do not have the authorship of those who sign (pseudepigraphy), their codices or original manuscripts are not known. That is why it is said that Christianity is the heritage that Rome left to the world. Peace without violence pays, with this strategy and that of inclusion, Gandhi managed to liberate India from English colonialism, without a shot. The model of liberation, of combining all forms of struggle, which we have suffered in Colombia, is incorrect, earthly problems are not solved by destroying the adversary and destroying their families, temples of society. Here the State has also become very sensitive to changes, however slight they may be; for this reason, for 200 years we have suffered our own passion aboard many Judas, Pilates, Herods, Zealots and assassins as elements of domination; our streets, houses, highways and sidewalks are scenes of war and, despite this, Nostradamus, skilled in predicting tragedies, never intuited that this situation so similar to the one there would occur so far from Palestine.

But what karma Palestine suffers, two thousand years later it has not been able to free itself and carries its cross, Rome continues in a foreign body and Peter’s Zealots are there. Like us, we continue with the boot of slavery, the conqueror has not left yet; hitmen abound, not with patriotic criteria like those, those of now act on request. The changes that we propose want to bury them, our Sadducees insist on putting their family and group interests above the preaching of love and peace for all Colombians, our Lent is forever. However, this Passion Week is a magnificent opportunity to think big for the changes that the Colombian Nation and State need.

By Louis Napoleon of Arms Fr.