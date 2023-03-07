The Colombian peso is once again the protagonist in international markets, this time, due to the recovery it has had in comparison with the currencies of other emerging and Latin American nations. The news of the slight increase in inflation, the dialogues on the reforms proposed by the Government of Gustavo Petro, among others, would be reassuring investors.

The US dollar opened the session on February 7 with a Representative Market Rate set at 4,734 pesos, which represents a decrease compared to its opening price on the 6th, at $4,785. This drop is partly due to the stability in oil prices and the country’s exports, figures provided by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) in recent days. Remember that the CPI was set at 13.28%.

This has been reflected in the value of currencies; The Colombian peso strengthened 0.5%, in recent days, the Brazilian real also had a good performance, strengthening 0.6% against the dollar, these two currencies being the most revalued in recent days, according to calculations from Bloomberg.

This is very positive, since it allows the Colombian peso to once again have positive figures in terms of competitiveness, if the data from December 30, 2022 are taken into account. So far this year, the Mexican peso is the stronger, with 8.3%, followed by the Costa Rican colon (6.8%) and the Chilean peso, which registered a variation of 6.6% in its revaluation.

“The best performing currency among its peers in emerging and Latin American countries was the Colombian peso, boosted after lower-than-expected inflation data was released by analysts,” adds Bloomberg.

Has inflation peaked in Colombia?

Inflation turns out to be a key factor for the national currency, if the CPI figures begin to decline, the Bank of the Republic will stop raising interest rates, the same would happen with usury, the latter is set by the Financial Superintendence . This makes it more attractive for the markets to put dollars back into the market, which lowers the TRM.

The Minister of Finance and Public Credit, José Antonio Ocampo, has already said that inflation has peaked in the country, which means that prices will begin to fall:

“I am pleased that the country’s inflation has peaked and, in particular, that the annual rate of inflation for low-income households and agricultural products has been reduced. In March we will start to see a slower rate of price increase.”

According to the experts, this setback can be seen because food has less and less impact on the figures, which, let us remember, was the main input that has triggered the CPI, at least during the last six months.

However, the outlook next week could be very changeable, taking into account that the reforms will be officially filed: labor, pension and health, which could have a strong impact on the markets, which has already happened with the previous announcements that the national government has done.

“In our opinion, this maximum would be reached the following month when annual inflation is around 13.3% and, from that point, begins a consistent correction trend given the best environment from the behavior of costs and due to the slowdown economic situation in which the country is located”, explained Alejandro Rojas Cano, an analyst at Bancolombia, in dialogue with Portafolio. with Infobae

