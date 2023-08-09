The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office denounces an alleged ELN attack plan against the prosecutor Details August 08, 2023 – 19:08 News

Bogotá, Aug 8 (EFE).- The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office denounced this Tuesday that the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which currently has a ceasefire in force with the Government, is training its members “to carry out an attack with snipers” against the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa.”Three sources of information, one of them supplied by the military intelligence of the Armed Forces, another that came through the CTI (Technical Investigation Corps of the Prosecutor’s Office) and another supplied to an official of the Judicial Police (…) indicated that a terrorist attack would be carried out against the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. According to the information, last July five high-ranking ELN commanders They met in Venezuela, where “training is being carried out for members of that armed group organized to carry out an attack with snipers, under the coordination of alias ‘el Rolo’, leader of an urban front of the ELN”. “the investigation of these facts, in order to corroborate the information, collect the necessary evidence and adopt the decisions that correspond by law”, but has not yet presented any evidence in this regard.” Likewise, such sources indicate that people close to alias’ El Rolo’ present suspicious reports of transactions that exceed 3,000 million pesos (about 746,000 dollars or 680,000 euros), in flows of money that are similar to the attack on the General Santander Police School, in January 2019,” said the Prosecutor’s Office. This attack, which left 22 police cadets dead, including an Ecuadorian, and more than 60 injured, was the one that ended up breaking the negotiation with the ELN during the government of Iván Duque, four years in which the dialogues between peace became bogged down and was not resumed until last November, after Gustavo Petro came to power. Since then and to date, the government and the ELN have had three rounds of negotiations, in which several partial agreements have been signed and also a bilateral ceasefire, the longest agreed with the guerrillas, which began on August 3, lasting 180 days. efeime/joc