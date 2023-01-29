In Colombia, more than 90% of the companies are small and medium-sized, and one of the great challenges they face to continue with their positioning and growth process is related to advertising and marketing issues. According to an internal study carried out by Xpand Group on more than 200 SMEs in the countryNearly 80% of small and medium-sized companies do not use media agencies due to budget and knowledge issues, coming to carry out this work internally without having planning or measurement tools as large media companies have.

Having these figures and seeing the great challenge that companies face, Camilo Orozco, CEO of Xpand Group and ‘founder’ of Shareflow, emphasizes that “small advertisers do not buy advertising from large media because they do not know their potential, their audience , purchasing models, see them as distant and unattainable. We want and need to change that. This is how Shareflow was born, the ‘startup’ that wants to revolutionize the way of advertising on digital portals of large traditional media or on small portals with great ‘engagement’ and also on networks such as Tiktok, Spotify, Snapchat, Waze, among others. others”.

Consumption

Daily consumption in Colombia on these platforms, according to the Media Essentials study, by Internet Media Services (IMS), is around 10% in the 12m band. to 3 pm, while, throughout the day, the “top 3” of the list of the most used media is dominated by some such as online videos, social networks and CTV platforms, connected TV rooms, or OTT type such as Netflix.

People in the country spend an average of 10 hours and 3 minutes a day on the Internet, a figure that makes the country the third largest consumer worldwide. This shows a great opportunity for companies when it comes to attracting new customers and positioning themselves digitally.

This “startup” seeks to be the helping hand of small and medium-sized companies in the country, which generate about 40% of GDP according to DANE, and thanks to artificial intelligence, it will show the formats and media that the selected audience consumes the most. In addition, it will allow users to establish their initial segmentation, their objective and their budget to invest and they will be able to select their type of purchase under three objectives:

● Brand awareness

● Audio/video views

● Website traffic.

All of this will be achieved in approximately five minutes, which will optimize and reduce waiting time, which was previously estimated at 34,600 minutes (the average time it takes for a person to search for the media contact until they have their media flow). in Excel). In addition, Shareflow will allow you to create your media plan according to your needs. By 2023, you will also find influencers in the app that suit your needs.

“We want to be a great operation center for the planning and purchase of social media and platforms, as well as for negotiation with influencers, having a clear understanding of its importance today. It is important to highlight that only in the first quarter of 2022, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Colombia recorded advertising spending on display, video, influencers, rich media, audio ads, and native ads for a total of US$40.8 million,” he says. Orozco.

“In the same way, it is expected to continue working to democratize this technology and make it accessible to any type of advertiser, guaranteeing transparency in costs and simplicity in the planning and purchase of media with artificial intelligence, but above all, becoming a new procurement channel for our clients,” he added.

Recently this “startup” submitted its application to “Y Combinator” with the aim of bringing Colombian tech talent to the entire region and helping all small and medium-sized companies in Latam.