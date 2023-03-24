Home News The Colombian team drew 2-2 with South Korea
The Colombian team drew 2-2 with South Korea, in a friendly match on Fifa date.

An unknown selection, without order and quite lost, was seen in the first minutes of the match, where the bottom was not found and the inaccuracies were the protagonists.

For their part, the Koreans showed why they reached the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where the rapid transitions from defense to attack were the weapon to attack the South Americans.

The Asian team demonstrated throughout the game, an outstanding work of ‘oberol’, where the 11 on the field tried to counteract the ‘coffee’ attack through personalized branding.

For the second half, those led by Néstor Lorenzo totally changed the style of play and saw a much more compact team with better ball handling.

The outstanding player for Colombia was the right winger Daniel Muñoz, as his projections in attack were effective in creating dangerous situations.

The national team’s goalscorer, Radamel Falcao, saw minutes and entered the 83rd minute of the complementary 45.

In turn, Nelson Palacio, player of Atlético Nacional made his debut with the senior team.

The goals for Korea came through the star player of the ‘lions’ Son, who had a fantastic game, driving the ‘coffee’ center backs crazy.

On the other hand, those who scored for the team were captain James Rodríguez and Jorge Carrascal, at 46 and 49 minutes, respectively.

The next game for those led by Lorenzo will be next Tuesday, March 28 at 5:20 in the morning against the Japan team.

