The Colombian U-20 team is already in San Juan to play the round of 16

He will train tomorrow at the Bicentennial Stadium.

The Colombia U-20 National Team traveled this Sunday morning to San Juan, Argentina, where they will play their fourth game in this FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The National team arrived after noon at the FIFA concentration hotel, where the entire squad had a rest day, after qualifying for the Round of 16, yesterday, against Senegal.

Colombia will train tomorrow at the Estadio Bicentenario behind closed doors, ahead of their match next Wednesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. (local time) 12:30 p.m. (Colombia time).

La Tricolor tied 1-1 with Senegal yesterday and went first in their group. In this way, they will face one of the best third parties in the Round of 16.

Related