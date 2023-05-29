Home » The Colombian U-20 team is already in San Juan to play the round of 16
News

The Colombian U-20 team is already in San Juan to play the round of 16

by admin
The Colombian U-20 team is already in San Juan to play the round of 16

He will train tomorrow at the Bicentennial Stadium.

The Colombia U-20 National Team traveled this Sunday morning to San Juan, Argentina, where they will play their fourth game in this FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The National team arrived after noon at the FIFA concentration hotel, where the entire squad had a rest day, after qualifying for the Round of 16, yesterday, against Senegal.

Colombia will train tomorrow at the Estadio Bicentenario behind closed doors, ahead of their match next Wednesday, May 31 at 2:30 p.m. (local time) 12:30 p.m. (Colombia time).

La Tricolor tied 1-1 with Senegal yesterday and went first in their group. In this way, they will face one of the best third parties in the Round of 16.

See also  Multi-ministries and commissions focus on regulation and promote the rational return of coal prices

You may also like

New report on the search for missing children...

Pentecost return trip: First traffic jams on northern...

my country aims to launch Shenzhou 16 manned...

Jüri Ratas: With the reform party’s cut-and-raise-payment policy,...

a dispute over territory?

Mac tip: The different types of Mac crashes...

5.7 earthquake shakes Bogotá and cities in northeastern...

They investigate police plagiarism in southern Cauca

Missing since 1362 – Sunken Church of Rungholt...

During the Shenzhou 16 mission, there will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy