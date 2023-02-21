Home News The Colombian U-20 team is preparing for the World Cup in Indonesia.
News

The Colombian U-20 team is preparing for the World Cup in Indonesia.

by admin
The Colombian U-20 team is preparing for the World Cup in Indonesia.

The Colombian U-20 team will face Wales and Sweden in March in the town of San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia, both games will mark the beginning of the preparation of the national team for the World Cup in Indonesia.

According to the Colombian Football Federation FCF, the first match will be on March 23 against Wales, at the Pinatar Arena Football Center and three days later the rival will be Sweden, on the same stage.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas will know the rivals it will have in the orbital appointment on March 31, when the draw for the competition takes place.

The National Team earned the right to participate in the World Cup in Indonesia, after finishing third in the South American Cup held in Cali and Bogotá between January 19 and February 12. This South American also gave tickets to Brazil, which was champion; Uruguay and Ecuador.

See also  Announcement of the positive trajectory of a nucleic acid test for a close contact person from Jinghu District, Wuhu, Anhui Province

You may also like

Earthquake in Turkey, Erdogan announces the construction of...

Protection and asylum in Emilia-Romagna — Social

Men attacked taxi drivers in Neiva with a...

Municipality of Naples – Common goods, meeting of...

Bus accident in Hidroituango left one dead and...

Six Ordinances approved by the Departmental Assembly of...

#FormezComunica n.191- February 8, 2023

Force of Change Party arrives in Valledupar for...

Zigong along the beach: Stable production and expansion...

There are more than 3,000 vacancies to enter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy