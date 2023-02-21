The Colombian U-20 team will face Wales and Sweden in March in the town of San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia, both games will mark the beginning of the preparation of the national team for the World Cup in Indonesia.

According to the Colombian Football Federation FCF, the first match will be on March 23 against Wales, at the Pinatar Arena Football Center and three days later the rival will be Sweden, on the same stage.

The team led by Héctor Cárdenas will know the rivals it will have in the orbital appointment on March 31, when the draw for the competition takes place.

The National Team earned the right to participate in the World Cup in Indonesia, after finishing third in the South American Cup held in Cali and Bogotá between January 19 and February 12. This South American also gave tickets to Brazil, which was champion; Uruguay and Ecuador.