The Colombian who was allegedly detained in El Salvador appeared

After causing national upheaval the story of José Antonio Potes, The protagonist of the news appeared on April 18 through a video telling what happened. It all started due to the sense called by his mother for the alleged detention of her son in a mega-prison in El Salvador for having a tattoo on his chest, mistaking him for a member of the Maras, a criminal gang from that country.

However, in a video published by Semana Magazine, Potes clarified what had happened, saying that what he really had was an immigration problem, this, because he was working without the permit granted by El Salvador for that purpose. After this, he shows the street where he is, assuring that he was not detained and that he enjoyed full freedom.

“I am a young Colombian who is in the streets of free El Salvador, with my issue it was some misunderstanding for something that was in jail for gang issues. Looking forward to starting a new path in this country”, said Potes.

This version contradicts that of his mother Elena who went to Noticias Uno very affected by her son’s situation. Which supposedly was in a mega jail for wearing a tattoo on his body. In the media. “Every day I go to bed and start crying. They won’t let me see it,” Potes’ mother told Noticias Uno.