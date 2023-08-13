The Colombian Women’s Senior Selection will be received with honors

After their participation in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand, the Colombia Women’s Seniors Team returns home to a well-deserved tribute and reception from their loyal fans.

Foto: FCF

The Colombian Federation invited all passionate soccer fans to join in an unforgettable celebration in honor of the brave players and the coaching staff.

Despite the defeat against England, a match that ended with a score of 2-1, the Colombian warriors left an indelible mark on the tournament and on the hearts of their compatriots. On Tuesday, August 15, Colombians will have the opportunity to show their appreciation and admiration for the 23 soccer players who competed with passion and dedication on the international stage.

The tribute and celebration event will take place at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, starting at 5:00 pm Starting in the early hours of the afternoon, the doors of the venue will be open to fans who wish to be part of this emotional encounter. The entrance will be free and free, subject to the capacity of the place.

The Colombian Football Federation, in collaboration with its sponsors, has prepared an evening full of joy. Attendees will be able to share their enthusiasm and support for the players who with determination and talent brought the “tricolor” to the top. This tribute is an opportunity for the soccer players to feel the warmth and affection of the thousands of fans who supported them throughout the tournament, despite the geographical distance.

The day of celebration will begin at 3:00 pm, at which time the doors will open to welcome fans eager to share this emotional moment with their idols.

This tribute represents the deserved recognition of the 23 female gladiators who pursued a dream and carried the name of Colombia high.

