Home » The Colombian women’s soccer team goes for the victory against Morocco.
News

The Colombian women’s soccer team goes for the victory against Morocco.

by admin
The Colombian women’s soccer team goes for the victory against Morocco.

Colombia and Morocco will meet this Thursday in a crucial match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Colombia, after its surprising victory over Germany, will seek to consolidate its good moment by facing Morocco, its theoretically weakest rival in Group H.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 in the morning (Colombian time), in Perth, Australia.

Colombia find themselves in a favorable position in Group H with six points, after a 2-0 win in their first game and an outstanding 2-1 win over Germany in their second game. A draw in this match would ensure Colombia first place in their group and qualification for the next phase.

For its part, Morocco, debuting in a women’s World Cup, has three points to its credit after defeating South Korea 1-0, although it suffered a 6-0 loss to Germany.

The result of this confrontation will be decisive to define the final positions in Group H and those classified to the next stage of the tournament.

See also  The best young butcher comes from Herzogsdorf

You may also like

Implementing Theme Education: Grasping the General Requirements and...

when is it not mandatory? — idealist/news

Investigation Reveals Findings of Negligence and Violations in...

Architectural barriers, funds to Municipalities to eliminate them...

German press: Mass trials in El Salvador and...

Plate replacement works continue on Avenida del Libertador...

Exploring the Popularity and Benefits of Community Canteens:...

Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the...

Sunak gives unusual advice to Brits facing high...

Police patrol car murderers arrested in Neiva

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy