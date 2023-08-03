The Colombian women’s soccer team goes for the victory against Morocco.

Colombia and Morocco will meet this Thursday in a crucial match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Colombia, after its surprising victory over Germany, will seek to consolidate its good moment by facing Morocco, its theoretically weakest rival in Group H.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 in the morning (Colombian time), in Perth, Australia.

Colombia find themselves in a favorable position in Group H with six points, after a 2-0 win in their first game and an outstanding 2-1 win over Germany in their second game. A draw in this match would ensure Colombia first place in their group and qualification for the next phase.

For its part, Morocco, debuting in a women’s World Cup, has three points to its credit after defeating South Korea 1-0, although it suffered a 6-0 loss to Germany.

The result of this confrontation will be decisive to define the final positions in Group H and those classified to the next stage of the tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

