Australian comedian Barry Humphreis died on Saturday April 22 in Sydney hospital from complications from recent surgery, his family said.

Humphreis, has appeared in more than 20 films throughout his career, including a role in the Hobbit trilogy, where he played a shark. “Finding Nemo” is the author of many humorous books.

Born in Melbourne, Australia in 1934, his first big break came after moving to London in 1960, where he began acting on stage and became world famous for his television shows in the 1980s and 1990s.

He has received numerous awards throughout his career, including the 1999 British Comedy Award for Lifetime Achievement and the 2000 Tony Award for Dame Edna: The Royal Tour.

Among other honours, he was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 1982 and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2007, between 2000 and 2019 the Melbourne Comedy Festival nominated a main award honoring the Barry Comedian Awards, but the award changed name due to a controversial issue over gender reassignment, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the comedian on social media.

“He entertained us through a galaxy of characters.” But “the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry.” Genius, writer and downright original, he was talented.

Several actors and web personalities reacted to his death and celebrated his great legacy in acting and comedy. The comedian was hospitalized with a groin problem in February and underwent surgery a few weeks later, but was unable to overcome unspecified complications. – EFE