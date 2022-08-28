Baron Canavese

With only one permanent employee who takes care of the administration: from the registry office, to the accounting office (the technical office, the local police, and the secretary are in agreement), the Municipality of Barone points right towards the digital transition for renewal of the public administration. And it deserves the transition to phase 2 as part of the national innovation & next generation development award of Anci Piemonte, which organized it with the operational support of the Anfov association.

There is therefore a good chance that the “Comodità Baronese” project will be approved and therefore supported. For the winner, the cash prize will be 20 thousand euros, but smaller allocations are foreseen up to the third place. «The title, in a joking tone – argues the mayor Alessio Bertinato – is the administrative vision of our Municipality. We want relations between citizens, municipal offices and the governing majority to be facilitated and immediate. For this reason, since 2019 we have started a path of innovation that we now want to implement with the purchase of new computers, with cloud for IT systems and files, and with new services. On the Municipality’s website, citizens can download the AppIo, pagoPa, make online school enrollments and digital identity. The final step will be the training courses. Only in this way a small municipality like Barone will be able to keep up with the times, without disappearing ». The projects nominated for the award were 25,458 entities and local administrations represented by almost 14 million citizens involved in very interesting innovation programs of the PA.

The award, now in its sixth Piedmontese edition, collects the renewal commitment of public administrators of realities of all sizes: from large centers such as Naples, Lecce, Genoa, Bergamo, Turin, to very small municipalities such as Barone and Ingria. , passing from medium centers of the most varied dimensions. Once Phase 2 of admission of applications has been closed, an examining Commission will pass to the evaluation of the projects by 15 October 2022. “In a period such as the current one, in which municipalities have finally returned to the center of public policies as subjects assigned primarily to the implementation of the measures of the NRP, the idea of ​​extending the Next Generation Innovation and Development Award to the national level has proved right », says Veronica Nicotra, general secretary of ANCI. “Our goal was to bring out the many valuable projects that the Municipalities carry out, aware that it is at the local level, where the relationship with the citizens is more tangible, that innovation finds its most fertile ground to be born and take root”. Antonello Angeleri, general secretary of Anfov, the national association for convergence in communication services, was also satisfied: “It is exciting to see the enthusiasm with which local authorities across the country are able to respond and participate in an initiative of true convergence social and technological, once again exploiting the enormous potential of the NRP ». –

lydia massia