From 23 to 25 September meetings with the authors, exhibitions and again the market in the cloister of Santa Margherita

TREVISO. Eleven exhibitions, dozens of meetings with the authors and the presentation of the most relevant editorial news, alongside workshops, international guests and competitions. The Treviso Comic Book Festival is back at full capacity, from 23 to 25 September for its 19th edition, the review dedicated to the best of Italian and international comics and illustration that makes colors, fun and joy take off in the city in an atmosphere of absolute artistic ferment.

The press conference for the presentation of the Treviso Comic Book Festival 2022

Among the most anticipated returns, that of the market exhibition, which on Saturday and Sunday (24 and 25) will populate for the first time the cloister of the former church of Santa Margherita, now home to the National Museum of the Salce Collection: day ticket for 3 euro (or 5 euro for the Sunday double) to immerse yourself in the highlight of the production of the best Italian comic book publishers.

Among the exhibitions not to be missed, the one hosted by the Benetton Studi Ricerche Foundation and centered on Lupo Alberto (with the works of Silver and many new authors); and then again, the Spanish Cristina Daura (also author of the TCBF 2022 poster) and Max de Radiguès (one of the most important Belgian illustrators), as well as Alba BG and Davilorium, a very popular Spanish social duo ready to show themselves to the Italian public at Palazzo Robegan , in the reopening phase.

At the end, Sunday 25th, the usual delivery of the “Boscar”, the prize dedicated to the memory of the Treviso cartoonist Carlo Boscarato. In the meantime, the colorful town “mission” of the festival continues, with the declared aim of reaching 300 painted shop windows; info and complete program on tcbf.it and social pages.