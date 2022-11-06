“If I left now I would violate an infinite series of international laws and conventions and here at the port of Catania I am not doing anything illegal”. Fifty-nine, from Bremen, Joachim Ebeling, is the commander of Humanity 1. German. Like Carola Rackete, the Sea Watch commander who in 2019, in order to rescue the castaways she had on board, after an interminable wait decided to force the blockade imposed by the then Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini.