The Commander of the Faithful guarantees freedom of worship

A comprehensive book on the legal organization and official and civil perception and action to manage part of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage, which is its Moroccan Jewish heritage, published by the Moroccan Journal of Local Administration and Development (Remald), entitled “Organizing the Moroccan Jewish Community,” in more than 400 pages, combining the two languages. Arabic and French.

This work, compiled and coordinated by Mohamed Benihi, director of the Moroccan Journal of Local Administration and Development, presents all the legal texts of interest to the Moroccan Jewish community, with a series of speeches and letters from Kings Mohammed VI and Hassan II addressed to the community, or speaking about coexistence and interfaith dialogue, with an introduction to declarations. International, such as the “Marrakesh Declaration on the Rights of Religious Minorities in the Islamic World,” bringing readers closer to the views of constitutional institutions in the field of managing Moroccan cultural heritage, and organizing prominent institutions in the field of introducing Moroccan-Jewish cultural heritage, such as the Museum of Moroccan Judaism in Casablanca, which has opened its doors since 1997, and has been The first of its kind in the Arab region, and the only one in the world interested in this Moroccan heritage.

The reference includes excerpts from the Kingdom’s Constitution on the subject, some resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly related to interreligious dialogue, details of the most recent decree regulating the Moroccan Jewish community, excerpts from the decree of the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad, decisions, decrees and laws concerned with regulating the establishment and management of “Jewish mosques,” and the Family Code. , the archaeological classification of Jewish buildings, the reorganization of the Hebrew courts and Hebrew documentation, and definitions of Hebrew notary contracts.

Among what the book is known for are the decrees concerned with determining the list of holiday days on which holidays are permitted in public administrations and institutions, and the quasi-tax fees on halal meat in the Jewish religion that benefit the committees of Moroccan Jewish groups, while stopping at the decree considering the “Foundation for the Hebrew-Moroccan Cultural Heritage” as an association. Of public benefit since 2001.

In presenting the new work, Abdullah Boussouf, Secretary-General of the Council of the Moroccan Community Abroad, spoke about the importance of this documentary reference for the readers, researchers and actors concerned, saying: “It is known that the protection of the Moroccan Hebrew component finds its basis in the visionary vision of the kings of Morocco,” especially King Mohammed V. “What history attests to is that he provided great services to the benefit of the Moroccan Jewish community after the Vichy regime in France attempted to hand over members of this community to the Nazis.”

He also recalled the work of King Mohammed VI to “protect the tangible and intangible Hebrew-Moroccan heritage as an integral part of the national heritage,” and provided examples of rehabilitating many of the country’s Jewish religious sites and spaces, in order to restore respect and dignity to a group of churches and synagogues, while creating cultural museums. It highlights “the authentic coexistence between Jews and Muslims throughout the Kingdom,” and he specifically mentioned the “House of Memory” in Essaouira, while noting “the worthy initiative to create the Center for Studies and Research in Moroccan Hebrew Law, and the creation of the Chair of Hebrew Law at Mohammed V University in Rabat.”

Boussouf recalled the implemented royal instructions related to the organization of the Moroccan Jewish community, which are derived from the fact that King Mohammed VI is “the Commander of the Faithful, the guarantor of the freedom to practice religious affairs, for all Moroccans, regardless of their beliefs.” He also stated that the decree to structure and modernize the organization of the Moroccan Jewish community dedicates to the Moroccan Jewish tributary as a component. Constitutionally for Moroccan culture” in order to preserve its rich and diverse heritage and advance its ancient culture, while ensuring the consolidation of relations between Moroccan Jews living abroad and their country of origin.

Boussouf recorded the abrogation of the new royal decree and its replacement with superseded texts dating back to the year 1945, which stipulated the creation of the “National Council of the Moroccan Jewish Community,” which was entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring “the management of the affairs of the community and the preservation of the cultural and ritual heritage and radiation of the Jewish religion and its authentic Moroccan values,” and the “Jewish Committee.” Moroccans Abroad” which “works to strengthen the ties of Moroccan Jews residing abroad with their country of origin, enhance their religious and cultural radiance, and defend the highest interests of the Kingdom.”

It also stipulated the creation of the “Foundation for the Moroccan Jewish Religion,” which should “ensure the advancement and care of the intangible Moroccan Jewish heritage, the preservation of its traditions, and the preservation of its particularities.”

The Secretary-General of the Moroccan Community Council indicated that the purpose of these measures is to “highlight the Hebrew tributary stipulated in the Constitution of the Kingdom as a real and historical component of the Moroccan identity, which is rich in its multiple tributaries, and the extent to which the Moroccan people cling to the values ​​of openness, moderation, tolerance, security, harmony, coexistence and dialogue, for the sake of mutual understanding between all Cultures and civilizations of the world.”

