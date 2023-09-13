The commemorative stamp dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II has been presented

Urso: “He scored two centuries and played a profoundly important role”

The official presentation ceremony of the stamp commemorative dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, one year after her death.

The Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo, was present at the event Ursusthe British ambassador to Italy, Edward Llewellynthe president of Poste Italiane, Silvia Oak and Flavia Scarpellinimember of the board of directors of the State Printing and Mint Institute.

The philatelic issue depicts the effigy of Queen Elizabeth IIthe longest-lived in the history of the British crown, over several phases of its long life.

“This stamp is almost an exception, because it concerns a historical personality who does not belong to the Italian State – commented Minister Urso –. Queen Elizabeth II scored two centuries. The seven decades in which she reigned profoundly transformed Europe and she played an extremely important and significant role. The Italian people, like others and more than others, admired and knew her also for the affection she always had for culture, history and in general for our people, in whom she often found comfort. At all stages of her life Queen Elizabeth II was deeply admired. In the century in which women gained autonomy and increased their social relevance, she also did it with her example of her “of her.

