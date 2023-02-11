Home News The commitments of the Ministry of Mines and Energy with La Guajira
News

The commitments of the Ministry of Mines and Energy with La Guajira

The commitments of the Ministry of Mines and Energy with La Guajira

The Ministry of Mines and Energy, headed by Irene Velezheld this week some spaces for dialogue with the rulers and communities of La Guajira to establish what are the needs and opportunities that the department has to accelerate the energy transition.

According to official information, the mayors of Riohacha, Uribia and Maicaoas well as the Councilor for the Regions, Luis Fernando Velascoanalyzed the development of the projects of wind farms and transmission lines implemented in those territories.

The Ministry indicated that the commitments that arose from that meeting are: to strengthen the pedagogical and participatory processes of the Wayuu community, make follow-up tables to the renewable energy projects every 2 months and “strengthen the territorial team and prior consultation with professionals from the territory”.

