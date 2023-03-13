The committee members suggested that the sleep quality of primary and middle school students should be included in the assessment: Schools in many places in China have pushed homework fusing mechanism to stop unconditionally after 9 o’clock

Some members said that the current situation of sleep quality of primary and middle school students in my country is worrying, and suggested that the sleep quality evaluation of primary and middle school students should be included in the scope of education committees at all levels and the management assessment of primary and secondary schools.

The “2022 White Paper on Healthy Sleep in China” released by the China Sleep Association shows that the average sleep duration of primary, junior high and high school students is 7.65/7.48/6.5 hours, which is still far from the 10/9/8 hours of the Healthy China 2030 goal.

Insufficient sleep quality of primary and middle school students will have a series of negative effects on the physical and mental health of adolescents. Parents and teachers generally still focus on “sleeping more” to improve sleep disorders. In fact, some sleep problems should be taken seriously from the perspective of disease.

Sleep disorder-related diseases are often misdiagnosed and missed, and treatment drugs are relatively scarce. Taking narcolepsy as an example, more than half of narcolepsy patients in my country have misdiagnosed experience, and are usually misdiagnosed as mental illness or psychological disorder.

In addition, there are currently no approved drugs for narcolepsy in my country, and only some class I psychotropic controlled drugs are used off-label for the treatment of narcolepsy in clinical practice, and the prescription management is strict, making it extremely inconvenient for patients to obtain drugs.

In order to ensure children’s sleep, many primary schools have implemented a homework fusing mechanism before, that is, unconditional suspension after 9 o’clock.

For example, the No. 1 Junior Middle School in Fuyang City stipulates that the average daily completion time for written homework should not exceed 90 minutes, and implements the “junior high school students do not do homework after 10 o’clock in the evening”. Individual students who cannot complete the written homework by 10:00 p.m. may refuse to complete the remaining homework after signing and confirming with their parents, and go to bed on time to ensure adequate sleep.