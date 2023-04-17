The Commune, an example of peace in Pereira

The La Comuna farm, in the village of La Selva, rural area of ​​Pereira, was the site chosen by the Municipal Board of Victims to commemorate the National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims.

The Municipal Board of Victims of Pereira and the Unit for Victims, together with 5 victim families, 1 reintegrated family and 3 peasant families who live on the La Comuna farm, commemorated the National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims of the armed conflict .

The place has been an example of coexistence and peace for the territory in which all the actors involved for years in the cruel theme of violence have managed to reach agreements to live in harmony and be able to feed on the fruits that this fertile land gives them. provides.

“These 9 families that share this piece of territory do not know anything other than working to get ahead. Since we arrived in 2009, we have been able to rebuild our homes and consolidate family farm units from which we live and also with which we have supported difficult times of other families in need, for example, in a pandemic,” said Jhon Jairo Ramírez, one of the occupants of the property.

This property is headed by the Sociedad de Activos Especiales, and thanks to its own organization, the families have parceled it out to occupy and cultivate an area of ​​4 and a half hectares per nucleus, in total about 40 people live in this terroir and expect that they may soon be owners of the property that they have worked so hard for.

April 9 is a date that commemorates all those victims who have managed to get ahead despite the damage caused, both physical, psychological and mental, because these despite having the support of the institutionality that would be the duty to be, They have not remained inert waiting for some kind of compensation, on the contrary, they have organized and articulated, managing to ‘rise from the ashes’.

In the course of the event, various spaces for emotional recovery took place, such as the spider web and the timeline, through which those present expressed their emotions, made their victimizing facts known and expressed solidarity with people who have lived similar experiences in the midst of absurd treatment of the internal war.

“We ask the Unit that this commemoration be fair in this rural area to make visible the work and effort of resistance and resilience that the victims of the conflict demonstrate every day, this to overcome their state of vulnerability and get ahead with their life projects, they they are an example of reconciliation and teamwork that is born from their differences”, concluded Astrid Sabogal, coordinator of the Pereira Municipal Board of Victims.

The day closed with embellishment in one of the houses on the property, in which a mural was made, meaning the joint work of these 9 families, the table and officials, who captured in their graphic the transforming power of the victims.

In the single registry of victims, more than 9,400,000 have been recognized, the vast majority of whom have had to face forced displacement, threats and homicides.

Manizales, Armenia and finally Pereira, participated in the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims.

louis edward torres

Territorial Director of the Unit for Victims

“The concept of happiness that has been elusive to many of us, is just beginning to materialize in this type of event that reflects the resilience of the victims of the conflict. You are an example of innovation and creativity that, working together, have managed to consolidate a true social fabric that aims at forgiveness and total peace”.

Monica Navarro

Psychologist Unit for Victims

“The victims of the conflict, only they, from their pain and the fight for their dignity, have the moral power to show us the path towards reconciliation, they are the ones who have fought every day to give second chances to a country, in them is the future of Colombia, they have the power to transform their lives, they have the power to transform the lives of other victims, they have the power of resilience, they have the power to transform hatred into opportunities.”