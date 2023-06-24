Home » The community baptized with the name of Chiquitunga celebrates the fifth anniversary of its beatification
The community baptized with the name of Chiquitunga celebrates the fifth anniversary of its beatification

Families from Chiquitunga, one of the first communities in the country to be baptized with the name of the blessed, located in the capital of San Pedro, organized a thanksgiving mass and later treated the needy children of this town with lunch.

The activity was organized in homage to the fifth anniversary of the beatification of Chiquitunga, which is commemorated on the date. There are several working families that are settled in this new community located steps from the downtown area of ​​San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú.

Likewise, they thanked the people who collaborated for this event that has been held every June 23, where the beatification anniversary of María Felicia de Jesús Sacramentado is commemorated, the first Paraguayan woman to reach the altars of the Catholic Church.

USE: Father Juan Carlos Palacios-Priest parish priest of the Diocese of San Pedro Apóstol

