Xi’an News Network News Clarinet, Hulusi ensemble, folk dance, square dance, Mid-Autumn Festival cultural knowledge quiz… On September 9th, the first center community of Taoyuan Road Street, Lianhu District organized the residents of the area to hold a cultural performance and a grand party. Welcome to the Mid-Autumn Festival.

During the festive season, reunion, full of love and good neighborliness. At 10:00 on the 9th, the event kicked off in the festive square dance of the community dance class students. With warm accompanying music, flying red dresses and happy smiles, the students danced to express their joy in welcoming the festival and praised the happy life of retired elderly people in Xi’an in the new era. Afterwards, splendid programs such as clarinet, cucurbit ensemble, folk dance, and chorus of blessing the motherland came on stage one after another, which won bursts of applause from the audience, and gradually pushed the gathering to a climax. One after another, the hymns and dances integrated the high spirits of the residents of the jurisdiction into it, adding a strong festive atmosphere to the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

“What is the festival called on August 15th?” “What was the moon cake originally used for?”… During the cultural performance, there were quizzes and quizzes for cultural knowledge of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Every time a resident answers the question correctly, the social worker will present a beautiful towel as a prize, which stimulates the enthusiasm of the residents watching the performance. “Although we are retired, our life should be rich and colorful. I would like to thank the community for giving them the opportunity to show their style, so that the students of the community interest class have a good platform to show their learning achievements. Especially when celebrating with so many people, the scene is lively, It’s very meaningful,” said resident Zhang Fang.

After the cultural performance, the social workers provided the residents with snow skin, blueberry, cherry and other flavored fillings and exquisite packaging boxes for making snow skin moon cakes, and taught the residents to make snow skin moon cakes. Pressing, stuffing, pressing, shaping… Residents made mooncakes in an orderly manner, and the scene was full of laughter. Soon, delicate and beautiful “snowy mooncakes” gradually took shape, and the residents happily showed each other, took pictures, and wished each other a happy Mid-Autumn Festival.

According to reports, the party and working committee of Taoyuan Road Sub-district and the No. 1 Center Community jointly organized this theatrical performance party, and Taoyuan Road Sub-district Labor No. 1fang Community and Lianhu District Yixin Community Service Center undertake. The No. 1 Center Community Literature and Art Volunteer Service Team created and performed by itself, creating a joyous and festive atmosphere in the form of performances that residents love to see, allowing residents to have a lively and warm Mid-Autumn Festival ahead of their doorsteps.

On the same day, the First Center Community also invited doctors from Shaanxi Shuangbo Traditional Chinese Medicine Liver and Kidney Hospital, Aier Ancient City Eye Hospital, Little White Rabbit Oral Medical Technology Group and other medical institutions to provide residents with blood pressure, blood sugar, vision, and oral examinations on the spot. Common geriatric diseases health care guidance and other free clinic services, and health services are delivered to residents’ doorsteps.

Text/Photo by Li Dongfeng, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press