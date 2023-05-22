Home » The “Community Neighborhood Festival” in Jianguomen Street, Dongcheng District was launched
News

The “Community Neighborhood Festival” in Jianguomen Street, Dongcheng District was launched

by admin
The “Community Neighborhood Festival” in Jianguomen Street, Dongcheng District was launched

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, May 22 (Li Shiqi) On May 20, the launching ceremony of the 2023 “Community Neighborhood Festival” in Jianguomen Street was held in Sitiao, Beijige.

The recitation of “Dazayuan Xiaohutong”, solo “Left Neighbors, Right House” and small chorus, square dance, Peking Opera performances and other wonderful programs brought by various cultural and sports teams in the community took turns, constantly pushing the atmosphere to a climax.

The “Community Neighborhood Festival” in Jianguomen Street, Dongcheng District was launched.Photo by Li Shiqi of People’s Daily Online

After the talent show, the residents at the scene formed a circle with one drum per person, and experienced the drum circle game of “Drumming You and Me”. Following the instructions and beats of the psychological counselor, everyone happily beat the drums and played wonderful music together. In a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere, they gradually relieved their mood, put down their guard, communicated sincerely, and united and had fun with the neighbors. . Various interesting activities not only left good memories for the residents, but also promoted the acquaintance, acquaintance, and acquaintance among neighbors.

It is reported that from May 20th to May 28th, nine communities in Jianguomen Street will also carry out nearly 20 colorful “Community Neighborhood Festival” activities such as charity sales, wisdom to help the elderly, and anti-fraud publicity. Community integration, five-community linkage”, strengthen contact, enhance vitality, consolidate neighborhood relations, and effectively enhance the sense of gain and happiness of local residents.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see

You may also like

Russia. Ukrainian defense units penetrate the Belgorod region:...

The death of the school principal in Aydın...

Lula says he did not meet with Zelensky...

Ansbach | Blood donations urgently needed

UFOA-B U-20 Women’s Tournament: Beaten, Togo intends to...

The day Juan Luis Guerra saved the marriage...

Ujit becomes Unjt and is now open to...

Poncho Zuleta was dispatched on social networks

5/23 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Petro suspends the ceasefire with the FARC

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy