People’s Daily Online, Beijing, May 22 (Li Shiqi) On May 20, the launching ceremony of the 2023 “Community Neighborhood Festival” in Jianguomen Street was held in Sitiao, Beijige.

The recitation of “Dazayuan Xiaohutong”, solo “Left Neighbors, Right House” and small chorus, square dance, Peking Opera performances and other wonderful programs brought by various cultural and sports teams in the community took turns, constantly pushing the atmosphere to a climax.

The “Community Neighborhood Festival” in Jianguomen Street, Dongcheng District was launched.Photo by Li Shiqi of People’s Daily Online

After the talent show, the residents at the scene formed a circle with one drum per person, and experienced the drum circle game of “Drumming You and Me”. Following the instructions and beats of the psychological counselor, everyone happily beat the drums and played wonderful music together. In a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere, they gradually relieved their mood, put down their guard, communicated sincerely, and united and had fun with the neighbors. . Various interesting activities not only left good memories for the residents, but also promoted the acquaintance, acquaintance, and acquaintance among neighbors.

It is reported that from May 20th to May 28th, nine communities in Jianguomen Street will also carry out nearly 20 colorful “Community Neighborhood Festival” activities such as charity sales, wisdom to help the elderly, and anti-fraud publicity. Community integration, five-community linkage”, strengthen contact, enhance vitality, consolidate neighborhood relations, and effectively enhance the sense of gain and happiness of local residents.

