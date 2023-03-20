Liliana Cardona Marín

That mobility is chaos both in Pereira and in Dosquebradas, that is overdiagnosed. What everyone asks is, and the solutions for when? Because it is just as seasoned as the issue of the insolvency of Megabús. Even if you don’t think about the inhabitants, you should think about the merchants, since a large proportion of the inhabitants of Dosquebradas do not leave their resources in the municipality itself, but in Pereira, where they do find, for better or worse, public transportation.

The Campestres are close to turning 40, since the presidency of Belisario Betancur, the houses were handed over without a down payment and this is the time when it is impossible for there to be a bus that brings the population closer to the CAM or the bus interchange mass transportation system.

Calle 25, is the two-lane road that crosses Campestre B, this street starts at the Postobón roundabout and goes to Guaduales, but meters ahead of Carrera 2 with diagonal 18 a, it opens to a project for an avenue of four lanes with a separator that has the same age as the neighborhoods and that for an unknown reason was left unfinished.

The diagnosis of an expert

Carlos Parra is a lawyer and is a specialist in Transportation and Mobility from the Free University, but before this and for 18 years, he dedicated himself to being a traffic agent in the Industrial Municipality, he has all the knowledge and plenty of reasons to talk about a topic that actually has more solutions than obstacles. In addition, he resides in Campestre B, he, his family, and his neighbors have experienced the disorder firsthand.

“We need to make cyclists circulate so that people leave their cars parked and ride their bikes, but pedestrians are also not given proper pedestrian paths, so that if they don’t have money they can walk to the city hall. On the other hand, if someone is in a wheelchair, none of these platforms comply with the technical standards,” reported Parra.

And it is that the infrastructure is only designed solely for private vehicles, which ultimately are the ones that generate the well-known traffic jam in La Popa, because with the solution that was given in Puente Industriales, the problem only moved out of place and now to the roundabout that was already congested 10 years ago, it has to receive all the vehicles coming from the urban development that has been carried out in recent times towards the back of Makro, added to those that may arrive from Antioquia and Manizales.

money and studies

The Metropolitan Area contracted a study on mobility for these communities in Dosquebradas, it cost around $1,200 million, according to the information provided by the expert, but he does not know why they have never told the citizens what the results were, despite that petition rights have been sent asking what happened to that and the only answers they have received is that they were hired and later that they were doing them, but nothing concrete. “What I think is that they are waiting for elections, so that people forget that and then with the new mayor they hire another study again.”

And it is that it is not only the Campestre, which are not integrated into the system, other large areas, such as Frailes and La Badea are in the same or worse conditions, which with warm water cloths they believe they solve by sending the guards to do operations against informal transport. “When you are in El Campestre, you must pay for a mototaxi, or taxi, and you have to pay more than $5,000 to go to the movies, for example, it is better to go to Pereira. I heard from a councilor that another viaduct is needed and that is false”, comments Parra.

“Why is mass transportation requested? See in this year’s budget there are $300,000 million for this type of transport throughout the country (Transmetro, Transcaribe, Metrolínea, Metroplús, TransMilenio, Mío and Megabús) to guarantee cards and differential rates for the elderly and students, the massive ones are the solution to traffic jams. People forget or do not know that Megabús belongs to the mayors, it does not belong to the gangsters or to Sarmiento Angulo, as I have heard”, Parra argues.

That is why the socialization of the study ‘The Integration of Public Transport’ is urgent, to know what the mobility solution is for many people who reside in Campestre B, La Macarena, Guaduales, among others.

they with themselves

Carlos Parra also named other studies called Capacity, with which something similar to supply and demand can be estimated, to find out the state of the need for internal routes, which in the end could lead to a bus going from Guaduales to La Romelia, which would be a proposal for an alternative solution.

“There is a ‘legal problem’ a tease. This basin is assigned to Líneas Pereiranas and San Fernando, it is assumed that since these companies have these routes, they have to provide it and that Megabús cannot enter this basin. But it turns out that when Promasivo broke, all the companies painted some buses yellow and provided the service they had, each company painted their initials and paid them for the service. In conclusion, they can put the feeders if each one paints yellow, the same thing that worked in the Promasivo crisis ”.

The expert knows that San Fernando is from Integra and that is why he comments “look, the discussion would not be very brave either, because after all they are going to pay for the passengers they move.” With the route from the feeder to the Progreso interchange, there would be no need for an orange bus, the same happens with the inhabitants of Makro, if they have a feeder like the Mercamás, which on the way back, they would only have to pass and obviously the traffic jam would be reduced towards Pereira.

The arrival of the mass transportation system 20 years after the creation of Amco, with 17 feeder routes in Dosquebradas, only completed the mobility privileges that other neighborhoods, such as La Pradera, already had.

Cipher

There are $300,000 million to distribute this year in systems like the Mega. Which of all the emergencies will be prioritized?