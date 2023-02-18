Home News The company would have destroyed the pavement of Carrera 9 in Valledupar
The company would have destroyed the pavement of Carrera 9 in Valledupar

The company would have destroyed the pavement of Carrera 9 in Valledupar

Through a citizen complaint it was learned that in the race 9 with street 15 from the city of Valledupar, owners of a parking lot they damaged part of the pavement of the way

According to the inhabitants and passers-by of this sector, this situation harms the safe circulation of vehicles and could cause a car accident.

Still the reasons are unknown for which the owners of the parking lot located in front of Piko Riko they did the action.

The community denounced this type of behavior thatand affect the general interest and expect a prompt solution from the competent authorities.

