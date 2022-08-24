VENICE – It is impossible to forget the Venice submerged by the high water of November 12, 2019. That night a storm rages over the city, causing the tide levels to rise to 187 centimeters, almost as much as the 194 of the flood of November 4, 1966, the highest of history.

The day after, the disasters never stop counting. Yet, despite the images of the city on its knees go around the world and the state of emergency is overt, after almost three years the government has not yet compensated those who have suffered damages over 20 thousand euros.