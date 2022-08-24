Home News The compensation for the high tide of 2019 does not arrive, Venice traders in revolt
News

The compensation for the high tide of 2019 does not arrive, Venice traders in revolt

by admin
The compensation for the high tide of 2019 does not arrive, Venice traders in revolt

VENICE – It is impossible to forget the Venice submerged by the high water of November 12, 2019. That night a storm rages over the city, causing the tide levels to rise to 187 centimeters, almost as much as the 194 of the flood of November 4, 1966, the highest of history.

The day after, the disasters never stop counting. Yet, despite the images of the city on its knees go around the world and the state of emergency is overt, after almost three years the government has not yet compensated those who have suffered damages over 20 thousand euros.

See also  He has a heart attack on the flight to Paris, a young man rescued by four nurses on vacation: "He was snoring strangely"

You may also like

The lawyer of the US soldier: “She is...

The “Hundred Days Action” of Baoshan Public Security...

Covid, new rules on the isolation of positives...

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a high...

Cuorgnè, at the new Tournament with covered tattoos...

Many colleges and universities in Ningxia issued notices...

Illness in the mountains, the Alpine Cagnato went...

U.S. Deputy Secretary meets Chinese ambassador to U.S....

Portofino, a decaying corpse found in the bed...

The Mooncake “Slimming Order” was implemented for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy