The Competition Bill approved by the Council of Ministers

Urso: “Law at the service of citizens and businesses”

The Council of Ministers approved today, on the proposal of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, the annual bill for the Market and Competition. Thus a virtuous practice is introduced, hitherto devoid of evidence in the recent history of Italian legislation: so far the law, in fact, had never been approved for two consecutive years. In fifteen years, since 2009, it has only been built twice in 2017 and precisely in 2022. This is the third.

The bill is fully part of the framework of the measures and interventions for the implementation of the “National recovery and resilience plan” under a twofold profile: firstly, the annual approval of a “law on competition” is one of the commitments undertaken within the same PNRR; secondly, the bill contains a series of rules aimed at ensuring the achievement of certain ‘milestones’ set in the framework of the Plan.

Among the provisions that go in this direction, the one relating to the upgrading and planning of the development of the national electricity grid and the regulation focused on promotion of the use of “smart meters”in order to promote energy savings and contain the price of electricity.

The bill also addresses the issue of parking concessions on public areas for retail trade. In particular, the concessions will be awarded through public tenders, starting immediately from the spaces not yet assigned, safeguarding the legitimate expectations of the current concessionaires who will be able to benefit from a renewal of the current concessions exceptionally for 12 years. The provision brings the discipline back into the framework of European rules, stating that parking concessions for the exercise of trade in public areas are issued for a ten-year term. In this sense, the following parameters are envisaged: specific social clauses aimed at promoting the employment stability of the personnel employed; the enhancement of the dimensional requirements of the micro-enterprise category; a maximum number of concessions that each operator may own, possess or hold.

The Competition Bill also provides for the introduction of the cold ironing process which allows the ship’s engines to be switched off while moored in the port, without however cutting off the energy supply, and ensuring better air quality for the town near the port.

Provision is then made to promote greater competition and the ability to choose in the field pharmaceuticalwithout reducing the quality of the services and products offered to users, also in order to start a process of reducing the prices charged in the relative markets.

Finally, provisions are introduced for the strengthening and rationalization of the powers of assessment and sanctioning of the Antitrust Authority (AGCM), at the same time strengthening the guarantees of defense of the subjects involved in the proceedings. The regulatory provision is aimed at attributing to the Authority all the functions referred to in EU regulation “Digital Markets Act”relating to the regulation of fair and contestable markets in the digital sector.