The Competition Council ends the professionals’ dispute with the fuel companies with a conditional settlement

In an important development that reflects its commitment to strengthening the competitive environment in the Moroccan market, the Competition Council announced the success of a settlement of a file of unfair practices in the fuel market. This was based on legal amendments that made the Council more effective in confronting competition violations.

A report to the Council, issued in June 2023, revealed that a file related to manipulation of fuel prices was referred to the investigation, which included nine companies active in the supply, storage and distribution markets of gasoline and gasoline, and their own professional organization, and based on the results of the investigation, agreements were reached between the companies and the Council. Competition for the purpose of a settlement that includes serious commitments to promote competition and protect consumer rights.

These agreements included the payment of an amount of 1,840,410,426 dirhams (one billion eight hundred and forty million, four hundred and ten thousand and four hundred and twenty-six dirhams) as a conciliatory settlement for all concerned companies and their professional organizations, and commitments and pledges aimed at improving the competitive functioning of the fuel market in the future, and preventing the risks of harm. Competition for the benefit of the consumer,

Through these agreements, companies and their professional organizations also committed to implementing a compliance program with competition law, which includes competitive risk maps and effective internal warning systems. Companies are also obligated to submit periodic reports to the Competition Council that include information about purchases, monthly sales, and inventory levels.

It also pledged to change its prices continuously according to market conditions, while stimulating an immediate and immediate change in selling prices to the public, without prior approval. To ensure compliance, there will be periodic monitoring for a period of three years, including periodic reports by companies.

In addition, companies are committed not to link service stations’ benefit from discount programs to any change in prices. This step comes within the framework of the Council’s efforts to achieve a fair competitive environment in the fuel market, with an emphasis on improving competitive behavior and protecting consumer rights.

