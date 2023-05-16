The Competition Council warns against exploiting customers while paying bills online

Electronic flag – Rabat The Competition Council expressed its rejection of the practices of some companies that are active in different economic sectors, during the payment of their invoices through the Internet service by their customers, as they bear the cost of this service, in addition to the value of the invoice to be paid, considering that they are “unjustified practices from an economic point of view, and would Obstructing free competition in the relevant markets.

The Competition Council stated, in a statement, that it had observed these practices carried out by some companies that are active in different economic sectors, while paying their bills through the Internet service by their customers, as they bear the cost of this service, in addition to the value of the bill to be paid, noting that These companies benefit from this service, which enables them to reduce operating and investment expenses associated with collecting these invoices.

The Council considered that these practices are not justified from an economic point of view and would impede freedom of competition in the concerned markets, by granting undue privileges to some actors, which enable them to strengthen their position within these markets at the expense of consumers.

The Competition Council added that these practices constitute “a burden on the purchasing power of consumers, hinder the development and growth of the digitization of the Kingdom’s economy and are not consistent with the national strategy aimed at developing the digital sector in Morocco.”

The Council called on these companies to put an end to these practices, noting that it reserves the right to resort to activating the necessary legal measures in this regard against those that insist on these practices that are harmful to the development of competition in the digital markets of the national economy.