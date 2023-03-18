CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) The mayor of Ciudad del Este, Miguel Prieto, was denounced for an alleged overbilling in the hiring of a DJ for an event that had the support of the municipality. The defrauded amount would exceed G. 700 million.

Iván Airaldi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce of Alto Paraná, confirmed that he had filed a complaint against the mayor of Ciudad del Este for an alleged act of overcharging.

“What is being denounced is a scheme by the municipality where culture commissions are created and a good amount of money is taken away.”

As he commented, there was a total disbursement of G. 1,083 million for the hiring of the renowned Brazilian composer DJ Alok, for an event called “Eco Fest”.

“The source of financing for the Political Campaign of the I BELIEVE Team is appearing. Here, with the event called ECO FEST, there is a difference of Gs.736,950,000 between what DJ ALOK generally charges and what I charge the organizing commission of the event ”Airaldi published on his Facebook account.

The businessman stated that, when making a comparison and requesting a budget from the artist, he gave them a cache of 250,000 reais, which can rise to 300,000 reais if the requirements of the contract are included.

This amount is well below the capital that was disbursed by the Esteña commune, administered by Miguel Prieto, which is why overbilling is suspected, which would exceed G. 700 million.

The businessman asked that the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office be able to follow up on this complaint and investigate the details of this expense by the municipality, so that the irregularities committed can be confirmed.

This complaint is added to another 11 that the current mayor of CDE has filed in the Prosecutor’s Office, meanwhile the public calls for repairing the streets and providing buses, it is impossible to transit and move in Ciudad Del Este, it is the minimum that is expected while the roofs of the schools fall and Migue takes pictures patching the sewer drain of the Regional Penitentiary, pure ostentation of goods purchased with municipal money, buses, asphalt plant, pothole and zero results…

comment

comment