The Complex Challenges Faced by Biden in Dealing with the Israel-Palestine Conflict

CNN: President Biden Faces Volatile Geopolitical Situation Amidst Israeli-Palestinian Violence

The explosion of violence in Israel over the weekend has thrown President Joe Biden into a complicated diplomatic situation unlike any previous conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. The strained ties between Biden and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, coupled with a fractured political environment among Palestinians, are posing challenges for US officials in identifying a reliable negotiating partner.

Complicating matters further is an already active Republican primary campaign in the United States that appears set to blame Biden for fueling attacks on Israel through his recent deal with Iran. Additionally, a historic normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which Biden hoped to have ready soon, looms in the background.

With all these factors at play, this situation presents one of the most volatile geopolitical challenges of Biden’s presidency, which is already grappling with a war in Ukraine that has become politically tense at home.

In a phone call on Saturday, Biden assured Netanyahu that the US is prepared to offer all appropriate means of support to Israel. In a later statement, Biden emphasized that terrorism is never justified and affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself. He also warned against any other party seeking advantages in the situation and reassured Israel of the strong and unwavering support of his administration.

When major violence broke out between Gaza and Israel previously, Biden and senior US officials played a key role behind the scenes in mediating a ceasefire. The president had multiple conversations with Netanyahu and one with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The US also maintained regular contact with officials in the region and supported Egypt and Qatar in working with Palestinian militant groups in Gaza to reach a ceasefire agreement.

While some of Biden’s Democratic allies are calling for a stronger response, senior White House officials believe that working quietly with allies to end the violence would be more productive.

Relations between the US and Israel have become increasingly complex over the past two years. Biden has strongly criticized Netanyahu’s attempts at judicial reform, suggesting they undermine democracy. This strained relationship delayed a face-to-face meeting until last month, when the two leaders met during the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Despite the difficulties, the meeting was described as “very constructive” and “very candid,” leading Biden to extend an invitation for Netanyahu to visit the White House.

However, Netanyahu’s efforts to hold his far-right ruling coalition together could complicate American diplomatic intervention as pressure mounts for a large-scale response. Similarly, the political stalemate among Palestinians, with Abbas in power since 2005 due to multiple canceled elections, adds further complexity to the US’s diplomatic response.

Biden had expected to finalize a major deal with Israel and Saudi Arabia this week that would establish formal diplomatic relations and potentially transform the Middle East. The deal was expected to include concessions from Netanyahu regarding the Palestinians, such as freezing settlements and accepting the eventual creation of a Palestinian state. However, the outbreak of violence over the weekend makes it difficult to imagine Netanyahu accepting these concessions at this time.

Given the devastating attacks in Israel, it is inevitable that the scenes of violence will also become a political attack on Biden. Critics are likely to draw a connection between the billions of dollars in Iranian funds that were unfrozen by the Biden administration and the attacks on Israel, given that Iran supports Hamas. However, a senior administration official clarified that the unfrozen funds were solely for humanitarian purposes and have not been spent.

President Biden now faces the challenge of navigating this volatile geopolitical situation, addressing both the ongoing violence in Israel and the broader implications for US-Israeli relations and Middle East diplomacy.

