The Complexity of Trials for Donald Trump and His Associates: Fast or Slow? Together or Separate? Local or Federal?

Fast or Slow Trial for Donald Trump and His 18 Companions on the Bench?

As the legal proceedings against former US President Donald Trump and 18 of his advisers and supporters begin in Georgia, questions arise regarding the pace of the trial and whether they should be processed together or separately. The indictment accuses them of organizing to alter the electoral results in the state during the 2020 elections. This complex legal case is one of the four that Trump currently faces.

The 19 defendants are accused of creating a mafia-like association to falsify the election results in Georgia, where Trump lost by a margin of less than 12,000 votes. However, cracks are already beginning to appear among the group of alleged conspirators, as they have different priorities, financial capacities, and legal strategies advised by their respective lawyers.

Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis initially wanted to hold one big trial against all 19 defendants. However, the variety of situations and tactics among the accused may result in separate trials. Attorney Kenneth Chesebro has already requested a speedy trial, which has been granted by Willis and the judge in charge of the case, Scott McAffee. The trial for Chesebro will begin on October 23. Lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis have also requested expedited hearings.

The reasons behind these requests for speedy trials are not entirely clear. While it may be an attempt to prevent the prosecutor from adequately preparing for the case, Willis has emphasized her readiness after a two-and-a-half-year investigation. Economic factors may also be at play, as delayed trials will result in higher legal fees, and not all defendants have the same financial resources.

However, these accelerated proceedings clash with Trump’s strategy, as he aims to delay his trials in Georgia and the other three pending in New York, Miami, and Washington. Trump’s legal team has indicated their intention to ask for his trial to be seen separately from the rest. They are also considering requesting a change in the jurisdiction of the case, from a state court to a federal court. This move could provide significant advantages for the defendants, as a federal trial would draw jurors from a wider area within Georgia, potentially including pro-Trump districts.

For Trump, this change in jurisdiction could also serve as a benefit if he were to return to the White House, as he would have the power to pardon himself in federal cases, a move not possible in state trials. Co-defendant Mark Meadows, former White House Chief of Staff, has already taken steps to change the jurisdiction of his case to a federal court.

The requests for separate trials and changes in jurisdiction indicate the strategies employed by both the prosecution and defense in this high-profile legal battle. The decision on whether to proceed with separate trials will ultimately lie with the judge, and higher courts may also have a say if appeals are filed. Meanwhile, the legal proceedings against Trump and his companions continue, with the focus shifting to the trial starting on October 23 for one of the defendants.

