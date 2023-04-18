The Composer’s Museum will reward the winner of the EL PILÓN children’s accordion contest: “You will be able to record a song”

Through a video, Gabby Arregocés, creator of the Valledupar Composer Museum, announced that she had joined the contest child accordion player led by the newspaper EL PILÓN and will award a prize to the winner.

In this sense, and taking into account the essence of the Museum, Arregocés undertook to reward the winner with recording of a song in his studios.

“We made an alliance with the newspaper EL PILÓN for this children’s accordion contest. We are going to grant the first place a few hours of recording so that record your favorite song, it can be in any of the 4 airs or the commercial song you want. So you know, the first place winner already has his recording”, he expressed.

It is worth mentioning that the applications to the contest for accordion players from 8 to 10 years old end this Thursday, April 20. Those interested in participating must send a video of maximum 59 seconds and your personal data to [email protected]

Regarding the selection process, it will be in charge of a qualifying jury, who will preselect the 10 finalists and the official list will be published. April 23th on the social networks of EL PILÓN.

These 10 finalists will appear before the jury within the framework of the forum ‘Where is vallenato folklore going?’, to be held on Monday, April 24 at the House of Culture from 9:00 in the morning.

You can register at the following link: