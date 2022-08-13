The comprehensive group of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council sent a working group to Xinjiang to guide and hold a work matchmaking meeting, and the leading group of the autonomous region’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work held a meeting to implement and deploy the next steps

Strong, precise and efficient epidemic prevention work

Resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control

Ma Xingrui Erken Tuniaz Li Yi Fei Lei Hai Chao Zhang Chunlin He Zhongyou attended the relevant meeting

Pomegranate Cloud/Xinjiang Daily News (Reporter Wang Xingrui) The State Council’s Comprehensive Team of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Outbreak sent a working group to Xinjiang on August 12 to guide the epidemic prevention and control work. The working group arrived in Urumqi that day and conducted work with the autonomous region. . That night, Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Autonomous Region Party Committee and Leader of the Autonomous Region’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group, presided over a meeting of the Autonomous Region’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group for the first time, conveying relevant requirements, arranging the deployment of the region’s epidemic prevention and control work, and promoting the early realization of The social dynamic is cleared, and we will resolutely win the tough battle of epidemic prevention and control.

Lei Haichao, head of the working group and deputy director of the National Health Commission, and members of the working group attended the matchmaking meeting.

The Chairman of the Autonomous Region and the Commander of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Command of the Autonomous Region, Erken Tuniaz, the Deputy Secretary of the Autonomous Region Party Committee and the Political Commissar of the Corps Li Yifei, and the Deputy Secretary of the Autonomous Region Party Committee Zhang Chunlin and He Zhongyou attended the relevant meeting.

At the matchmaking meeting, the working group listened to reports on the situation of epidemic prevention and control in the autonomous region, Urumqi City, and Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture. Relevant experts made in-depth analysis, research and judgment, and put forward opinions and suggestions on the investigation and control of risk areas, closed-loop management, flow survey tracking, environmental monitoring, key group prevention and control, and hospital infection prevention. Relevant leaders of the autonomous region and the Corps who went to key areas to guide epidemic prevention and control reported on the epidemic prevention work in various places.

In his speech, Lei Haichao pointed out that the autonomous region and the Corps should thoroughly implement the decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, consolidate the responsibilities of local governments at all levels, and improve the parallel coordination of prefecture-city-based and inter-departmental coordination. Work system, strengthen the overall planning and dispatch of troops and fields; resolutely and decisively, promote various tasks with fast control, solidly implement strict management and control of risk areas and closed-loop or closed management of front-line staff, and effectively reduce the unnecessary flow of internal and external personnel; Make full use of the advantages of nucleic acid screening capabilities to ensure that all people at risk are tested once a day, and they should be checked and detected as soon as possible; Avoid the occurrence of epidemic amplification; all localities must prepare for emergency response, strictly monitor and early warning and risk investigation in epidemic-free areas, and strive to prevent the spread of the epidemic from expanding and strive to reduce it as soon as possible; effectively guarantee the supply of basic living materials and the demand for medical treatment and medicine. , Arrange safe and orderly departure plans for stranded tourists; every link must race against time to improve disposal efficiency and achieve the goal of social clearance as soon as possible.

Ma Xingrui made a statement at the work matchmaking meeting, and made arrangements for the implementation of the working group’s requirements at the meeting of the autonomous region’s new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control leading group meeting. He pointed out that all localities and departments, especially party and government leaders at all levels, should take stronger missions and take stronger measures, make epidemic prevention and control the top priority at present, and adhere to “foreign defense against importation and internal defense against rebound”. The general strategy and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” remain unwavering. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of responsibilities and gather a strong synergy. The main leaders at all levels should focus their attention and energy on epidemic prevention and control, conduct research in person, lead the way, shoulder heavy responsibilities, study and judge the development of the epidemic situation and the effects of prevention and control, and plan effective measures; leading groups and headquarters at all levels It is necessary to play a central role and strengthen the coordination and unification of information, power and actions; all localities and departments must perform their duties with due diligence, do a good job in local, industry, and system prevention and control, and promote the detailed implementation of various measures. It is necessary to strengthen systematic operations and achieve efficient overall planning. Adhere to the “one game of chess” for the whole region and the “one game of chess” for soldiers and territories, strengthen the coordination and linkage of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the district, prefecture, and county, do a good job of coordinating regions, resources, and tasks, implement differentiated and precise prevention and control, and implement zoning, classification, classification and time-sharing. Circle-level management, coordinating regional governance, departmental governance, industry governance, grassroots governance, and unit governance, and advancing various tasks scientifically, accurately and efficiently. It is necessary to strengthen the implementation of measures to ensure that they are effective and effective. Resolutely control the flow of people in risk areas, efficiently carry out high-frequency nucleic acid testing for all employees, strengthen closed-loop management of risk personnel and precise social control, so that no one is missed; focus on key groups and hospitals, isolation points, For the prevention and control of key places such as pension and welfare institutions, we will go all out to defend the point, block the chain, control the surface, ensure the basic needs of the people, see a doctor, and travel when necessary, and build a solid barrier for joint prevention and control. To strengthen the ability to improve, practice strong skills. Consolidate the grassroots foundation, enrich the prevention and control forces, strengthen the publicity and training of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and promote the combination of groups and specialties, group prevention and group control; The ability level of data collection, transmission, analysis, etc., promotes accurate analysis, scientific research and judgment, and efficient disposal; strengthens the construction of professional teams such as flow tracking, prevention and treatment, and service guarantee, and continuously enhances the scientific, targeted, and effective epidemic prevention and control.

Chen Weijun, Wang Mingshan, Yang Fasen, Hardan Kabin, Liu Sushe, Xue Bin, Liu Huijun, Jiao Xiaoping, Zhang Wensheng and Li Xu attended the meeting. Relevant responsible comrades of the Autonomous Region’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended the meeting. The meeting was held in the form of video to various cities, counties, cities, divisions, cities and regiments of the Corps.