The comprehensive reading rate of more than 2,000 residents in Beijing’s physical bookstores continues to lead the country

On April 23, the 13th Scholarly China·Beijing Reading Season was launched at the 2023 Beijing Book Fair. The reporter learned that there are more than 2,000 physical bookstores in Beijing, and the comprehensive reading rate of residents continues to lead the country. Last year, the city held more than 30,000 reading activities of various kinds, affecting and covering more than 20 million people.

According to reports, since 2022, Beijing has strengthened planning and comprehensive layout, issued implementation opinions on the construction of a scholarly capital, and 29 solid measures to build a multi-party joint reading work pattern for the whole people, better empowering the functional construction of the “four centers” of the capital; A batch of high-quality masterpieces such as “White Horse” and “Ping An Batch” have vigorously supported the development of physical bookstores. There are more than 2,000 physical bookstores, and the comprehensive reading rate of residents continues to lead the country.

This year, the national reading work in Beijing will deepen reading leadership and organize civilized Beijing-themed reading; deepen reading services, convey the temperature of the city, make good use of physical bookstores, libraries, new era civilized practice centers and other places, and improve the level of convenience and equalization; Deepen brand building, promote co-construction and sharing, take the national reading joint conference system as an important starting point, continue to build the brand of Book Fragrant China·Beijing Reading Season, and encourage and guide the whole society to participate in the construction of a scholarly capital city.

The Jinghua Good Book Recommendation Platform and the first batch of good books were released at the launch ceremony. According to the organizer, the platform focuses on publishing good books, discovering good books, and promoting good books, leading the reading trend. The publication recommendation represents the achievements of the construction of the national cultural center, reflects the vivid practice of the development of the capital in the new era, and serves the four functional orientations of the capital. , A series of excellent publications showing the image of Beijing, the capital of a great power.

Jinghua Good Books is released under the name of Scholarly China·Beijing Reading Season. A comprehensive book list is released every two months, and special book lists are released from time to time, covering categories such as theme publishing, theme publishing, humanities and social sciences, literature and art, children, popular science and life. . The first batch of good books were launched at the launch ceremony, including 10 titles including the series “Habitat in Beijing”, “The Forbidden City: A History of China Since the Fifteenth Century”, and the series “Academicians Unlock Chinese Science and Technology“.

At the launching ceremony, the new book of “Beijing Cultural Book Department” was unveiled. The book was compiled by the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and published by the Beijing Publishing House of the Beijing Publishing Group. The orientation shows the research results of Beijing culture.

In addition, the venue also held a signing session for the national new book launch platform. In order to better promote new books and good books to reach readers, on April 23 last year, the national new book launch platform was officially launched at the first National Reading Conference. In 2023, the national new book release platform will select publishing institutions to sign strategic cooperation contracts. Through new book release activities, theme publishing months, etc., it will join hands with key signing publishing houses to create the first station for new book releases, and promote the national reading work in the capital from “actively advocating ” to “Deep Advance”.

The opening scene of the new book of “Beijing Cultural Book Department”.Photo provided by the organizer

The National New Book Launching Platform has signed strategic cooperation with CITIC Publishing Group, China Science and Technology Publishing House, People’s Literature Publishing House, Guangming Daily Publishing House, Beijing Children’s Publishing House, and Law Publishing House on behalf of publishing institutions in Beijing to bring more new and good books to the market. to the reader.

This activity is directed by the Leading Group of Scholarly China·Beijing Reading Season and hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee. In the form of “main venue + sub-venue”, organize member units and districts, and each unit will hold a high-quality event to form a reading relay and create a strong atmosphere for the whole city to continue reading. At the same time, encourage the city’s reading spaces, physical bookstores, distribution units and other related places and digital reading platforms to carry out reading linkages, and hold more than 2,000 reading activities such as author signings and new book releases. All-round efforts are made online and offline to help the construction of the scholarly capital.

Editor: Guo Wenyu