The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) and a group of organizations and social groups demanded on Friday, March 18, the “immediate departure” of the president, Guillermo Lasso, to whom the opposition opened a process of impeachment in the National Assembly.

Delegations from 81 social organizations, including indigenous and student federations, and other civil groups participated in this assembly, according to Iza. Courtesy / Scoops ec

At the end of this meeting of indigenous organizations and social events held at the Casa de la Cultura Ecuatoriana, in Quito, the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) ratified his support for the political trial against Lasso. The process of impeachment was activated on Thursday by a group of opposition assembly members, mainly from correísmo and the right-wing Christian Social Party (PSC), but some parliamentarians from the Democratic Left (ID) and the Pachakutik indigenous movement, the political arm of Conaie, also joined the initiative. . The accusation holds the president responsible for the alleged crimes of concussion and embezzlement (embezzlement) in an alleged corruption plot in public companies where his brother-in-law appears, the businessman Danilo Carrera, and of supposedly protecting another person involved in that network from an anti-drug investigation.

In this sense, the Conaie and the other social organizations demanded that the Constitutional Court give the green light to the impeachment and the Assembly to proceed with the dismissal of the head of state.

For this, Iza announced sit-ins both in front of the headquarters of the highest court of guarantees of Ecuador and in front of the Legislative building. / Express

