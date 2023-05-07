Home » The concern of Álvaro Uribe about the arrival of Indigenous Guard in Bogota
News

A few days ago the Indigenous Guard to the capital of the country in the framework of the dialogues that are held with the National governmentwhich has generated concern in national politics, such as the case of Alvaro Uribewho expressed his concern about the arrival of these forces that he considers can be grouped as defiant private armies.

The controversy was the order of the day as various sectors of national politics reacted on the arrival of the Indigenous Guardin order to continue negotiations with the Government of Petro, and thus reach agreements in which these populations are no longer forgotten.

For the creator of Democratic Centerwhat happens with this situation generates concern in the weakening of the Public Force, with respect to the challenging private armies, since it considers that these are going to replace the people who are in the Army.

In order to support his comment, Uribe spoke about the Convivir, which he mentioned that he supported but that “they did not replace the Armed Forces. In my Government there were 4 million unarmed aid workers, they cooperated with the military forces, but did not replace them”.

In this video are the complete statements of Álvaro Uribe:

