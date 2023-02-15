The draft Law on Health Reform leaves many concerns once settled in Congress.

Said project has 180 pages, and is made up of 152 articles divided into 18 chapters.

From the very moment of its filing, it begins to generate many questions, not only within Congress but also among public opinion.

The articles

Some articles that are already being talked about are the following:

Article 151 refers to “producing the provisions and carrying out the budgetary operations required to capitalize the new EPS in the transition period, as well as issuing the corresponding organic provisions for its proper operation.”

Another article that begins to be mentioned is article 149, which indicates that “for each household, all its members must be affiliated with the same health promoting entity.”

One of the most sought-after articles, which will undoubtedly be controversial, is 147, which refers to prepaid medicine and private insurance companies.

In this article, the project specifies that “private companies whose corporate purpose is the sale of prepaid or voluntary health plans may continue to operate and market their services, under the rules and standards of operation, financing and provision of services that govern them.” . Plan and insurance subscribers will not have any priority when using the health system, to which they are entitled.

Article 84 also stands out, which refers to this new figure proposed in the project, which are the comprehensive primary health care centers.

In this case, the reform explains that “in urban centers, each comprehensive primary health care center (Capris) will cover a maximum of 25,000 inhabitants to guarantee the capacity for health care and disease prevention for said population group and the immediate solution of their basic care requirements and referral and counter-referral requests to medium and high complexity networks, that is, without overcrowding or times longer than twenty-four hours”.

more concerns

Another of the questions that the community asks is related to the delivery of medicines, prepaid plans and customer service.

Regarding the delivery of medicines, although the project does not give many details, article 125 refers to the acquisition of medicines by the system.

Reference is made to the fact that the acquisition of medicines and health technologies may be carried out for the most widely consumed products, through a public auction for each year in November and effective from January 1 of the immediately following year.

Regarding the delivery of medicines, which is what most Colombians ask, the document, although it does not specify, states that delivery will be guaranteed even at the residence if necessary.

In the proposal, the Government proposes a mechanism so that the medicines that are acquired by the system are related to the existing diseases in the country.

On questions related to complementary plans or prepaid medicine, the health reform project makes some considerations.

This is how the government initiative proposes to maintain prepaid medicine, complementary plans or health insurance, as proposed in article 147 of said document.

In addition, it is indicated that the subscribers of the plans and insurances will not have any priority when they use the health system to which they are entitled.

Regarding care for users, it is also indicated that they were progressively transferred from their EPS to primary care centers, which will be located in neighborhoods, towns, municipalities and departments to guarantee basic health services close to the individual and his family as stated in article 84.

The reform project clarifies that primary care centers must attend the user in less than 24 hours.

And the EPS?

Regarding the EPS, which is one of the greatest concerns generated by the health reform, it states in article 149, that there be a gradual transition, where there will be no access barriers and people will continue to be affiliated through these primary care centers.

The proposal indicates that the EPS will gradually enter a regionalization process, concentrating attention on the cities and departments where they have the largest number of affiliates, while they will disappear in those territorial entities where there are few users.

The document emphasizes that the EPS would lose some functions, the government will not authorize the entry or creation of more EPS, those that are in the liquidation process will be eliminated, and it is proposed that they begin to manage the operation of primary care centers, in addition to taking care of the reference and counter-reference and carry out audits.

In addition, it is proposed that the EPS will take on many of the functions that the providers have.

Fear

Although he is part of the cabinet of President Gustavo Pedro, the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, reiterated his criticism of the health reform.

Gaviria, who was Minister of Health in the four-year term of Juan Manuel Santos, affirmed that President Petro listened to all sectors but that “did not translate into the text.”

Despite his differences with the president, Gaviria stated that he is not going to resign but fears that there will not be a clear diagnosis.

The official has reiterated that the diagnosis that was made of the health system is not clear, because “from his perspective, it is insinuated that the problems of the system originate in the administration when they are more related to inequity.”

In this sense, he emphasized that the proposal to eliminate the EPS does not solve financial unsustainability, corruption and territorial inequalities.

He gave an example of the difficulties that the health subsystem of the teachers and the military forces are going through, which are not administered by the EPS.

In addition, it states that “Colombia’s experience with public single payers has been disastrous.”

He came out in defense of his current health system, about which he said that it has many strengths as a result of thirty years of innovation and collective work, for which he expressed his concern about the proposal to end it.

In addition, it states that the care route is not clear and that some services currently provided by the EPS are not discussed.

The minister emphasized that the health reform could jeopardize fiscal sustainability.

Vice

A possible vice would be the filing of the health reform, reported some congressmen.

As they affirmed, this initiative must be discussed as statutory law and could not be processed in extra sessions.

Senator Alejandro Chacón said that some aspects raised by the government reform touch on issues related to the fundamental right to health, so they must be addressed in a statutory process and not ordinary.

The legislator also recalled that the Constitutional Court has stated that a rule that modifies aspects of a fundamental right cannot be processed in extras, but only during the period of ordinary sessions.

For his part, Senator Carlos Fernando Motoa, explained that “I note its nature as a statutory law that requires processing by first commissions, qualified majorities and 4 debates in ordinary sessions before June. Will three months be enough time?

The health reform will start processing in the seventh committees of the Senate and during the extraordinary sessions.

Photos: Pixabay

Comments