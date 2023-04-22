The conclusion of a Ramadan football tournament in Al Hoceima

Electronic Science – Fikri and Ali

Within the framework of the sports approach adopted by the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, as well as exploiting the achievements of the national teams and national football clubs to spread the culture of practicing sports among citizens and citizens, with the support of the prefecture of the province of Al Hoceima and in coordination with the Regional Directorate of the Youth Sector. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports in Al Hoceima organized the “Ramadan League” for public sports.

The Directorate, within the framework of spatial justice and the policy of proximity that it pursues, encouraged young women and men to enter the sports sector in order to develop their sports practice through the optimal use of sports infrastructure and facilitate the access of citizens to benefit from it by organizing local patrols at the level of the communes of Al Hoceima province, in addition to the neighborhood league in the city.