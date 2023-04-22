Home » The conclusion of a Ramadan football tournament in Al Hoceima
News

The conclusion of a Ramadan football tournament in Al Hoceima

by admin
The conclusion of a Ramadan football tournament in Al Hoceima
Electronic Science – Fikri and Ali

Within the framework of the sports approach adopted by the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, as well as exploiting the achievements of the national teams and national football clubs to spread the culture of practicing sports among citizens and citizens, with the support of the prefecture of the province of Al Hoceima and in coordination with the Regional Directorate of the Youth Sector. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports in Al Hoceima organized the “Ramadan League” for public sports.

The Directorate, within the framework of spatial justice and the policy of proximity that it pursues, encouraged young women and men to enter the sports sector in order to develop their sports practice through the optimal use of sports infrastructure and facilitate the access of citizens to benefit from it by organizing local patrols at the level of the communes of Al Hoceima province, in addition to the neighborhood league in the city.

In the first week of Ramadan 1444, the current phases of 30 football tournaments were launched, in which 3320 participants participated – including 640 women – distributed among 332 teams.

This sports initiative was well received by the citizens, especially the young men and women participating in the tournament

See also  All parts of Fujian provide convenience for the vaccination of Taiwanese compatriots in Fuzhou, Taiwanese compatriots have been vaccinated more than a thousand times

You may also like

Tier One Silver Closes First C$1.4 Million Tranche...

The importance of banks is declining in Switzerland

Emission of sulfur dioxide in the Nevado del...

Wels: New bike path in the Oberfeldstrasse

They report the fall of a structure in...

Lots of rotation? Real Madrid host favorite opponents...

Friday Hadith: ((And indeed, I am the Most...

Ceiba recovers from his transfer

Kremsmünster wants to advance the PV expansion

Greek general election confirmed on May 21 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy